Market News
February 21, 2020 / 8:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

FOREX-Yen repairs some damage as dollar charge slows

Marc Jones

* Yen steadies after worst week in 2-1/2 years

* AUD languishing at 11-year low, kiwi sold

* Euro near 3-year low ahead of PMIs

* World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s yen bounced sharply in early European trading on Friday, as traders swooped back into the currency after its worst four-day run in years.

The Japanese currency had lost 2% against the dollar in the previous two days as worries about the impact of the coronavirus on Asia had spread, but its early burst in London left it up 0.5% on the day at 111.5 yen.

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold

