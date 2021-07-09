Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
European Currency News

FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc ascendant, risk aversion pummels Aussie, kiwi

By Kevin Buckland

    TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc
stood tall on Friday, while risk-sensitive currencies including
the Australian and New Zealand dollars languished near
multi-month lows as investors turned cautious about the global
economic recovery.
    Bonds have rallied while stocks took a hammering worldwide
amid growing concerns the fast-spreading Delta variant of
COVID-19 could derail a revival that is already showing pockets
of weakness.
    The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield dipped to a
nearly five-month low of 1.25% overnight, from as high as
1.5440% just two weeks ago. 
    That put pressure on the U.S. currency, with the dollar
index left licking its wounds after a 0.36% slide on
Thursday to stand at 92.372. On Wednesday, it had pushed to a
three-month high of 92.8440.
    The euro benefited, holding on to a 0.45% jump
from overnight to trade at $1.1846.
    The yen changed hands at 109.865 per dollar,
maintaining gains from the previous session's 0.8% rally.
    "There is certainly a wind of change in markets," with
concerns about inflation now shifting to concerns about growth,
Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote
in a client note.
    "There has not been a single catalyst triggering a turn in
sentiment, instead it seems that an accumulation of events,"
including the rapid spread of the Delta variant and perceptions
that central bank tightening could choke the recovery, he said.
    Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week, an
indication that the labor market recovery from the COVID-19
pandemic continues to be choppy.
    The Swiss franc held on to gains from Thursday,
when it soared more than 1%, to trade at 0.91540 per dollar.
    The Aussie slipped 0.1% to $0.74245 after dropping
0.7% on Thursday and touching its weakest since mid-December at
$0.74170.
    New Zealand's kiwi languished at $0.69435,
maintaining a more than 1% plunge from the previous session.
    
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 0101 GMT
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.1839        $1.1845     -0.04%         -3.10%      +1.1850     +1.1839
 Dollar/Yen                   109.8800       109.7750    +0.08%         +6.37%      +109.9200   +109.8000
 Euro/Yen         <EURJPY=EB  130.07         130.01      +0.05%         +2.48%      +130.1900   +129.9800
                  S>                                                                            
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.9155         0.9150      +0.05%         +3.48%      +0.9155     +0.9148
 Sterling/Dollar              1.3784         1.3789      +0.01%         +0.94%      +1.3793     +1.3783
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2534         1.2532      +0.01%         -1.58%      +1.2547     +1.2529
 Aussie/Dollar                0.7422         0.7432      -0.12%         -3.51%      +0.7439     +0.7421
 NZ                           0.6940         0.6946      -0.06%         -3.33%      +0.6953     +0.6939
 Dollar/Dollar All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots 
Volatilities 
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ     

    
 (Reporting by Kevin Buckland
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
