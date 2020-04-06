Market News
April 6, 2020 / 2:15 PM / a few seconds ago

FOREX-Yen weakens, Aussie outperforms as risk sentiment improves

Karen Brettell

5 Min Read

    * Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

 (Adds details, updates prices, new byline, changes dateline,
previous LONDON)
    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen dipped and
the Australian dollar outperformed on Monday as risk appetite
improved on optimism that the spread of the novel coronaviurus
in the United States and Europe could be tapering, though an
outbreak in Japan worsened.
    President Donald Trump expressed hope on Sunday that the
United States was seeing a “leveling-off” of the coronavirus
crisis in some hot spots, but some of his top medical advisers
took a more tempered view.
    France's daily death toll fell in the past 24 hours, Italy
reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll for more than two
weeks on Sunday and Spain’s pace of new deaths slowed for the
fourth day on Monday.
    "Today’s currency moves are following the risk-on playbook
closely,” analysts at Wells Fargo led by Erik Nelson said in a
report.
    But Japan saw an increase in numbers. The country is to
impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures
as early as Tuesday to contain the coronavirus, while the
government prepares a $990 billion stimulus package to soften
the economic blow.
    "We think today’s JPY weakness has more to do with the
strength in global equities than reports of a possible state of
emergency declaration in Tokyo,” Wells Fargo said.
    The dollar gained 0.54% against the Japanese currency
to 109.04 yen.
    The Australian dollar jumped 1.42% to $0.6080.
    The euro, however, was subdued before euro zone finance
ministers were expected to converge on Tuesday on three quick
options to support the economy during the epidemic.
    Officials have until April 9 to design a package that
satisfies members with completely opposing views: those calling
for joint debt issuance and those fiercely against it.

    The single currency dipped 0.08% against the dollar
to $1.0799.
    Central bank actions have eased funding stresses that led to
a scramble for dollars in March. That has also helped reduce
bets that the greenback will book further gains, after the
dollar index hit a three-year high of 102.99 on March 20.
    The index traded at 100.71 on Monday, down 0.07% on
the day.
    Speculators' net short U.S. dollar positioning in the latest
week touched its highest since May 2018.
    The cost of swapping euros and sterling for dollars in FX
swap markets fell on Monday to the lowest in over a decade, a
sign of success for central bank operations, though other
indicators imply some money market stress remains.
    Sterling was last up 0.24% at $1.2290, after slipping
overnight on reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been
hospitalized with persistent COVID-19 symptoms.
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.0799        $1.0808     -0.08%         -3.67%      +1.0834     +1.0769
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        109.0400       108.4500    +0.54%         +0.17%      +109.3700   +108.3600
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     117.75         117.20      +0.47%         -3.45%      +118.3000   +117.2200
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9776         0.9777      -0.01%         +1.01%      +0.9797     +0.9762
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.2290         1.2260      +0.24%         -7.31%      +1.2326     +1.2211
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.4135         1.4201      -0.46%         +8.85%      +1.4261     +1.4085
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6080         0.5995      +1.42%         -13.40%     +0.6085     +0.5992
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0558         1.0555      +0.03%         -2.71%      +1.0581     +1.0551
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8786         0.8799      -0.15%         +3.93%      +0.8855     +0.8766
 NZ               NZD=        0.5944         0.5869      +1.28%         -11.76%     +0.5948     +0.5851
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        10.4390        10.5226     -0.79%         +18.92%     +10.5983    +10.4403
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     11.2730        11.4530     -1.57%         +14.59%     +11.4693    +11.2760
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        10.1426        10.1457     -0.49%         +8.50%      +10.2027    +10.1151
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.9510        11.0050     -0.49%         +4.60%      +11.0284    +10.9423
 
 (Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London; Editing by
David Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below