January 17, 2020

FOREX-Yen weaker as stocks gain, dollar gains on euro

Karen Brettell

    NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Japanese yen
weakened on Friday as record high stocks showed stronger risk
appetite, while the greenback gained against the euro after data
on Thursday showed solid U.S. economic momentum.
    U.S. stock indexes were driven higher by optimism over
corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of
resilience in China's economy.
    Data on Friday showed that China’s economy ended the year on
a firmer note, even as economic growth cooled to its weakest in
nearly 30 years.
    "December data signaled a strong finish for the Chinese
economy and that suggests the Chinese economy may be primed for
a rebound in 2020," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at
MUFG in London.
    The yen rose as high as 110.28, the highest since May,
before falling back to 110.10.
    The offshore Chinese yuan also strengthened as far as
6.8567, the strongest since July.
    The dollar continued to gain against the euro, after being
buoyed on Thursday by data showing that U.S. retail sales
increased for a third straight month in December. 
    A gauge of manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic
region also rebounded in January to its highest level in eight
months.
    Data on Friday showed that U.S. manufacturing output rose
unexpectedly in December, though industrial production fell.

    The euro was last down 0.32% at $1.1099. 
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 9:54AM (1454 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1099        $1.1135     -0.32%         -0.99%      +1.1142     +1.1096
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        110.1000       110.1400    -0.04%         +1.14%      +110.2800   +110.1000
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     122.20         122.67      -0.38%         +0.21%      +122.8300   +122.2200
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9680         0.9644      +0.37%         +0.02%      +0.9689     +0.9646
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.3029         1.3076      -0.36%         -1.73%      +1.3117     +1.3028
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3054         1.3040      +0.11%         +0.52%      +1.3058     +1.3034
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.6886         0.6898      -0.17%         -1.92%      +0.6911     +0.6884
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0745         1.0743      +0.02%         -0.99%      +1.0757     +1.0736
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8517         0.8513      +0.05%         +0.75%      +0.8531     +0.8488
 NZ               NZD=        0.6621         0.6638      -0.26%         -1.74%      +0.6650     +0.6616
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        8.9022         8.8859      +0.18%         +1.41%      +8.9119     +8.8825
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.8814         9.8942      -0.13%         +0.44%      +9.9035     +9.8843
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        9.5041         9.4873      -0.19%         +1.68%      +9.5056     +9.4817
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.5491        10.5695     -0.19%         +0.76%      +10.5767    +10.5380
 

