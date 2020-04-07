REFILE-FOREX-Dollar drops, Aussie, Sterling gain as risk appetite increases

Market News
    NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - The greenback dropped and
riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar,
outperformed on Tuesday as risk appetite improved on hopes that
lockdowns may be slowing the spread of the coronavirus in some
countries.
    U.S. stocks gained as investors moved back into riskier
assets.
    Sterling also rose a day after British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson was moved into intensive care due to worsening
coronavirus symptoms.
    Analysts said the currency is benefiting from the increased
risk appetite that is weighing on the U.S. dollar. Johnson's
condition, while a concern, is also unlikely to mean a change in
the government's policy direction in fighting the virus.
 
    “Despite the sad news about the UK PM Johnson, fatalities in
the UK remain relatively low and slowed for the second day,
although the apex is still thought to be about 10 days away,”
Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York, said in a report.
    “High-frequency data on coronavirus infections and death
rates continue to stabilize,” Thin said.
    In Spain and Italy, which account for over 40% of the
world's fatalities, the death rate has been declining for
several days, and public discussion has turned to how and when
to ease weeks of drastic curbs on personal and economic
activity.
    In the United States, the governors of New York, New Jersey
and Louisiana pointed to tentative signs on Monday that the
coronavirus outbreak may be starting to plateau in their states
but warned against complacency as the death toll nationwide
approached 11,000.
    The dollar was last down 0.93% versus a basket of currencies
at 99.82.
    The Australian dollar jumped 1.91% to $0.6202.
    Sterling gained 1.08% to $1.2361.
    The euro rose 1.13% to $1.0913.
    The dollar was down 0.18% against the yen as Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for
parts of the country on Tuesday to counter the spread of
coronavirus.
    A recovery in oil prices on hopes that the world's biggest
producers will agree to cut output also boosted risk
sentiment.
    Action by central banks to ease a scramble for dollars has
helped bring some calm to markets.
    "We've got a nice decline in volatility across forex and
equity markets," said Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe
Generale. "We know central banks have done a very good job in
alleviating the strain in dollar markets and that's feeding
through."

 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Iain
Withers in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
