US Dollar Report

RPT-FOREX-Dollar gains on bullish Bullard comments, upbeat data

By Stephen Culp

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

    NEW YORK, Feb 16  (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar bounced off
three-week lows on Tuesday as bullish comments from a U.S.
Federal Reserve official and upbeat manufacturing data helped
arouse investor risk appetite.
    Bitcoin also surpassed $50,000 to a record high as the
cryptocurrency continued to gain broader acceptance from
companies and investors.
    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview
on CNBC that financial conditions in the United States were
"generally good," and that inflation was likely to heat up this
year, something the central bank would take into account.

    The New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing report offered
a robust upside surprise and a rosier economic picture than
suggested by data released last week.
    "The dollar is cutting its losses," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington. "We had ... bullish comments from Bullard, and the
news on manufacturing is helping to dim the spotlight on
lackluster data we saw last week, which was seen as a catalyst
for the dollar's downturn."
    "The economy this week is off to a better start for the
greenback."
    Against a basket of its rivals, the greenback gained
0.33% to 90.616, after earlier falling to 90.118, its lowest
level since Jan. 26.
    Bitcoin breached the $50,000 threshold to touch an all-time
high of $50,602, but had last pulled back to $49,280.93. The
world's largest cryptocurrency has risen around 70% so far this
year, boosted by Tesla Inc's announcement that it had
bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. 
    The euro reversed its gains against the
strengthening dollar and was last down 0.23%. Rising oil prices
briefly lifted the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown
 to multiweek highs.  
    The dollar also gained on the safe-haven Japanese yen
, which fell through its 200-day moving average against
the dollar and struck multiyear lows against the euro, Aussie
and Swiss franc.
    Sterling reversed its gains against the dollar, and
was last down 0.27%, after touching its highest level since
April 2018 due to Britain's vaccine rollout progress.   
    The risk-sensitive Australian dollar briefly hit a
one-month high of $0.7805 and the kiwi touched a
five-week peak of $0.7269. 
 
   
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1500 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index                 90.6160        90.3340     +0.33%         0.706%        +90.6410    +90.1170
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.2097        $1.2125     -0.23%         +0.00%        +$1.2170    +$1.2095
 Dollar/Yen                   105.8000       105.3000    +0.44%         +0.00%        +105.8100   +105.2000
 Euro/Yen                     127.98         127.78      +0.16%         +0.00%        +128.3300   +127.7500
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.8927         0.8901      +0.29%         +0.00%        +0.8930     +0.8872
 Sterling/Dollar              $1.3869        $1.3908     -0.27%         +1.52%        +$1.3951    +$1.3870
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2694         1.2644      +0.39%         +0.00%        +1.2698     +1.2610
 Aussie/Dollar                $0.7749        $0.7780     -0.40%         +0.00%        +$0.7805    +$0.7745
 Euro/Swiss                   1.0798         1.0795      +0.03%         +0.00%        +1.0803     +1.0788
 Euro/Sterling                0.8720         0.8724      -0.05%         +0.00%        +0.8739     +0.8706
 NZ                           $0.7203        $0.7228     -0.28%         +0.00%        +$0.7267    +$0.7203
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway                8.4460         8.3770      +0.84%         +0.00%        +8.4480     +8.3600
 Euro/Norway                  10.2200        10.1740     +0.45%         +0.00%        +10.2245    +10.1527
 Dollar/Sweden                8.2973         8.2647      -0.07%         +0.00%        +8.2980     +8.2548
 Euro/Sweden                  10.0364        10.0435     -0.07%         +0.00%        +10.0570    +10.0320
 
    
 (Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
