September 12, 2018 / 3:56 PM / 3 months ago

RPT-FOREX-Euro firms ahead of ECB meeting, dollar falls

Richard Leong

    * Euro gains ahead of ECB meeting, sterling slips before BOE
    * U.S. PPI unexpectedly falls in Aug; Fed Beige Book on tap 
    * EM currencies rebound; Indian rupee tumbles to record low
    * Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The euro rose on Wednesday in
advance of the European Central Bank meeting, putting pressure
on the dollar as traders remained worried about the trade
friction between the United States and China.
    Traders sought to exit some bearish bets on the single
currency, which fell earlier on Wednesday on reports that ECB
policymakers will trim their growth forecasts at their meeting
on Thursday, analysts said.
    Also, European Union chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker
called for the euro to challenge the dollar as the world's
leading currency.
    "That shows some confidence in the euro zone and the euro.
That may be good for euro bulls in the long run," said Juan
Perez, senior currency trader with Tempus Inc in Washington.
    The dollar's weakness helped emerging markets recover from
their earlier losses with the Indian rupee hitting an all-time
low.
    At 10:56 a.m. (1456 GMT), the euro was up 0.16 percent at
$1.16230 and was 0.270.24 percent at 0.89290 pound
.
    The index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen,
sterling and three other currencies was down-0.37 percent
at 94.898.
    Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department said the
producer price index unexpectedly fell 0.1 percent in August,
marking its first decline in 1-1/2 years.
    At 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Federal Reserve will release its
latest Beige Book, a snapshot of regional economic conditions. 
    Fed policymakers are widely to raise short-term borrowing
costs at their upcoming meeting on Sept. 25-26. 
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 11:03AM (1503 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1621        $1.1605     +0.14%         -3.13%      +1.1625     +1.1571
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        111.2700       111.6200    -0.31%         -1.24%      +111.6400   +111.2200
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     129.33         129.53      -0.15%         -4.33%      +129.5400   +128.9400
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9711         0.9720      -0.09%         -0.33%      +0.9749     +0.9702
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.3016         1.3033      -0.13%         -3.67%      +1.3047     +1.2981
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3005         1.3065      -0.46%         +3.40%      +1.3078     +1.2998
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.7135         0.7122      +0.18%         -8.54%      +0.7144     +0.7094
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.1287         1.1282      +0.04%         -3.44%      +1.1304     +1.1269
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8926         0.8903      +0.26%         +0.48%      +0.8929     +0.8888
 NZ Dollar/Dolar  NZD=        0.6535         0.6524      +0.17%         -7.78%      +0.6544     +0.6503
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        8.2526         8.3182      -0.79%         +0.56%      +8.3471     +8.2504
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.5940         9.6565      -0.65%         -2.59%      +9.6640     +9.5909
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        8.9886         9.0393      -0.46%         +9.59%      +9.0689     +8.9810
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.4470        10.4950     -0.46%         +6.18%      +10.5010    +10.4406
    
    

 (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in LONDON; additional reporting
by Daniel Leussnik in TOKYO; Editing by Larry King and Alison
Williams)
