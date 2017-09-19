FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss franc falls to lowest versus euro since Jan. 2015
September 19, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a month ago

Swiss franc falls to lowest versus euro since Jan. 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc fell to its lowest level against the euro in more than two years on Tuesday as relative calm over North Korea eased demand for perceived safe-haven currencies.

The franc, which tends to gain in times of crisis, fell as much as half a percent to 1.1552 francs per euro in morning trade in London. That was its lowest level since Jan. 15, 2015, when the Swiss central bank dropped the franc’s “cap” against the euro.

Analysts said the franc could weaken further against the euro as long as the United States continued to favour a diplomatic solution in the standoff with North Korea.

Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho and Helen Reid, editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
