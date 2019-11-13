ADM says to focus on organic growth after acquisitions

GENEVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM does not expect to continue its aggressive strategy of acquisitions in the next few years and will instead focus on organic growth, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“With this level of acquisitions we have had, I don’t think you will see ADM being a very aggressive M&A investor over the next few years,” Ismael Roig, Europe, Middle East and Africa President Archer Daniels Midland Co told the Global Grain conference in Geneva.