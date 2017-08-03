FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
GRAINS-Wheat eases for 4th day on ample world supply; corn, soy fall
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 12:51 AM / in a day

GRAINS-Wheat eases for 4th day on ample world supply; corn, soy fall

3 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more
ground on Thursday with the market trading close to its lowest
since late June on pressure from ample global supplies.
    Corn and soybean prices gave up some of last session's gains
as weather forecasts indicated little stress to maturing crops
in the U.S. Midwest.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Extremely poor conditions for U.S. spring wheat have
largely been priced in. Harvesting of the drought-hit crop is
now under way, while rising expectations for production in rival
exporter Russia are tempering supply concerns.
    * Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR on Tuesday increased
its estimate for this year's wheat production in Russia to a
record 74-77 million tonne range.
    * For corn and soybeans, weather forecasts showed few
serious threats in the next two weeks for the heart of the U.S.
Midwest crop belt. The corn crop is filling kernels and soybeans
are in the key pod-setting phase.
    * Corn rose on Wednesday after fllowing a yield estimate
from commodity brokerage INTL FCStone. The firm late Tuesday
projected the U.S. corn crop at 13.590 billion bushels, with an
average yield of 162.8 bushels per acre (bpa).
    * The estimate is well below the USDA's most recent forecast
for a corn crop of 14.255 billion bushels, with a trend-based
yield of 170.4 bpa.
    * Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade
corn and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers
of wheat, traders said.
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * A gauge of world stocks edged lower on Wednesday even as
Wall Street's venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the
22,000 barrier on strength in Apple shares, while the
U.S. dollar held near 15-month lows on doubts about another rate
hike this year.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145  China             Caixin services PMI  Jul
0750  France            Markit services PMI  Jul 
0755  Germany           Markit services PMI  Jul
0800  Euro zone         Markit services PMI final Jul
0900  Euro zone         Retail sales Jun
1100  Bank of England announces interest rate decision 
1230  U.S.              Weekly jobless claims 
1400  U.S.              Factory orders Jun
1400  U.S.              ISM-non manufacturing PMI Jul
    
 Grains prices at  0036 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  459.75  -1.00    -0.22%   -0.33%       500.28  29
 CBOT corn   378.50  -0.50    -0.13%   +0.53%       390.82  40
 CBOT soy    974.75  -2.75    -0.28%   +0.31%       985.91  40
 CBOT rice   12.48   -$0.02   -0.12%   +1.75%       $11.94  75
 WTI crude   49.45   -$0.14   -0.28%   +0.59%       $46.36  66
 Currencies                                                 
 Euro/dlr    $1.184  -$0.001  -0.08%   +0.36%               
 USD/AUD     0.7945  -0.002   -0.21%   -0.28%               
 
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
  

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.