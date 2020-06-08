GRAINS-Chicago soybeans hover near 2-month top on strong demand

* China buys U.S. beans for Sept-Dec period * Corn rises for 3rd day, wheat edges higher (Updates prices, adds quote, changes dateline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Monday, though the market traded near a two-month high touched in the previous session on support from strong demand for U.S. supplies, while corn gained as higher oil prices boosted hopes for ethanol demand. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.03% at $8.67-1/2 a bushel, as of 1055 GMT, not far from Friday's highest since April 1 at $8.74 a bushel. Corn rose 0.7% to $3.33-1/2 a bushel, while wheat was up 0.05% to $5.15-1/2 a bushel. U.S. exporters reported large sales of soybeans for a fourth straight day on Friday in deals widely thought to be bound for China, which has accelerated buying this week amid rising prices in top supplier Brazil. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday reported 588,000 tonnes of soybean sales. "The fact that the Brazilian real has recovered against the U.S. dollar in recent weeks has played into the hands of U.S. suppliers," Commerzbank said in a note. Russia's southern Stavropol region, one of country's main grain-producing areas, may see its 2020 crop fall by 40% compared with last year due to cold weather and drought, the Interfax news agency said on Friday, citing a regional agriculture ministry. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended June 2, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. Prices at 1055 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2019 Pct Move CBOT wheat 515.50 0.25 0.05 558.75 -7.74 CBOT corn 333.50 2.25 0.68 387.75 -13.99 CBOT soy 867.50 -0.25 -0.03 955.50 -9.21 Paris wheat December 188.50 0.00 0.00 188.25 0.13 Paris maize Jun 169.50 0.00 0.00 168.50 0.59 Paris rape Aug 376.00 1.00 0.27 387.25 -2.91 WTI crude oil 39.85 0.30 0.76 61.06 -34.74 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 -0.10 1.1210 0.56 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)