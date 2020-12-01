Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
GRAINS-Chicago wheat edges up from steep losses, ample supplies cap gains

By Naveen Thukral, Sybille de La Hamaide

    * Wheat firms after dropping more than 3% on Monday
    * Australian forecast of 10% more output to keep lid on
prices

    SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures
edged higher on Tuesday on bargain buying following the previous
session's deep losses, although forecasts of a near record
Australian crop and higher Russian exports curbed gains.
    Corn and soybeans also rose after closing lower on Monday.
    Australian farmers are forecast to harvest more than 30
million tonnes of wheat this season, after the country's
production estimate was raised by nearly 10% due to favourable
rainfalls.
    The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics
and Sciences (ABARES) said wheat production during the 2020/21
season would total 31.17 million tonnes, up from a September
estimate of 28.91 million tonnes and not far off an all-time
high of 31.8 million tonnes in 2016/17.
    "(The) Australian crop keeps getting bigger and ABARES needs
to add another 2 million tonnes to their estimate," said Ole
Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage
IKON Commodities in Sydney.
    "In (the) last big crop year, ABARES increased total winter
crop by 4 million tonnes from December to February update."
    The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) added 0.6% to $5.88-1/4 a bushel by 1208 GMT, after
falling more than 3% on Monday.
    Corn rose 0.6% to $4.28-1/2 a bushel and soybeans
 gained 0.6% to $11.75-1/2 a bushel.
    Wheat fell on Monday after Russia's Agriculture Ministry
said the country may increase the size of its grain export quota
planned for Feb. 15 to June 30 to 17.5 million tonnes, from 15
million tonnes.
    Sovecon agriculture consultancy said on Monday it expected
Russia to harvest 79.2-82.8 million tonnes of wheat in 2021,
compared with 85.3 million tonnes in 2020.
    Egypt's main state wheat buyer set an international wheat
purchase tender on Monday after CBOT close, its second within a
week. Offers presented on Tuesday were for Russian, Ukrainian
and Romanian wheat.
    Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Nov. 24, data released on Monday
showed. 
    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in
soybeans.
    U.S. soybean crushings in October likely reached a
record-high 5.899 million short tons, or 196.6 million bushels,
according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by
Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
report.
    The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly fats and oils
report later in the day.    
    
 Prices at 1208 GMT                                               
                               Last  Change    Pct     End     Ytd
                                              Move    2019     Pct
                                                              Move
  CBOT wheat                 588.25    3.25   0.56  558.75    5.28
  CBOT corn                  428.50    2.50   0.59  387.75   10.51
  CBOT soy                  1175.50    7.00   0.60  955.50   23.02
  Paris wheat Dec            210.75    0.50   0.24  188.25   11.95
  Paris maize Nov            193.50    0.00   0.00  174.75   10.73
  Paris rape Nov             409.50    0.75   0.18  391.50    4.60
  WTI crude oil               45.29   -0.05  -0.11   61.06  -25.83
  Euro/dlr                     1.20    0.00   0.30  1.1210    6.73
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
 Paris futures in euros per tonne
 

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips,
Rashmi Aich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
