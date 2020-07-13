GRAINS-Corn drops 2.5% on U.S. rain relief

SYDNEY, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell more than 2% on Monday to hit a two-week low as scattered rains across key growing regions improved prospects for drought-hit crops, easing fears about potential yield losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 2.5% at $3.36-1/4 a bushel by 0022 GMT, near the session low of $3.35 a bushel - the lowest since June 30. Corn fell 3.4% in the previous session.

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.7% at $8.84-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $8.81 a bushel - the lowest since July 1. Soybeans fell 1.2% on Friday.

* The most active wheat futures were down 1.5% at$5.26-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.7% on Friday.

* The U.S. government lowered its forecast for the corn harvest by 6.2% on Friday as farmers dialled back their planting from their original plans, though the largest-ever yields were still projected.

* Traders are paying close attention to weather forecasts because the U.S. corn crop is in a key stage for development.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares got off to a firm start on Monday as investors wagered U.S. earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered so far by coronavirus lockdowns.