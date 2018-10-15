GRAINS-Corn drops after strong gains as ample supply drags on prices

* Corn eases after climbing to highest since Aug. 21 * Abundant supplies of corn, soybeans limit gains * EU corn crop outlook revised higher * Wheat prices supported by lower output in Russia, Australia (Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost ground on Monday as the market took a breather following two sessions of strong gains triggered by a forecast for lower U.S. production. Wheat eased slightly after climbing 1.8 percent on Friday, with prices supported by weaker production in Russia and Australia. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract had dropped 0.5 percent to $3.71-3/4 a bushel by 1056 GMT, while soybeans gave up 0.35 percent to $8.64-1/2 a bushel. The corn market climbed to its highest since Aug. 21 on Friday at $3.74 a bushel. On Monday wheat dipped 0.1 percent to $5.16-1/2 a bushel. "Soybeans and corn are easing after strong gains that we saw at the end of last week," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "The USDA has cut its estimates for corn and soybean crops, but both crops are expected to still be pretty large which will keep a lid on prices." The U.S. Department of Agriculture unexpectedly trimmed its forecasts for domestic corn and soybean output on Thursday. The soy cut stemmed from a reduction in acres while the corn harvest will be lower due to smaller-than-expected yields. The corn crop was seen at 14.778 billion bushels, based on an average record yield of 180.7 bushels per acre, the government said in its monthly supply and demand report. Soybean production was pegged at 4.690 billion bushels, with yields averaging a record 53.1 bushels per acre. There was additional support for corn and soybeans stemming from delays in the harvest in the United States. Drier Midwest weather is expected in the second half of October, but heavy rains last week may have damaged some crops. Strategie Grains analysts sharply increased their estimate of this year's maize harvest in the European Union on Friday as bumper yields in southeast Europe were seen offsetting a drought-hit crop further west. German farmers' cooperative DRV had increased its forecast for Germany's marketable maize crop by 400,000 tonnes to 2.7 million tonnes. That would still 40 percent down on last year as farmers are using the crop for on-farm feed after the severe drought that hit the country, rather than selling it. "(Grain) sowing for 2019/20 is already underway, but the continuing dry conditions are also weighing on the outlook here at present," Commerzbank said in a note. In the soybean market, the focus is on the Washington-Beijing trade war which has curbed U.S. bean exports to top importer China. China bought 8.01 million tonnes of soybeans in September, down from 9.15 million tonnes in August and below the 8.11 million tonnes recorded in September 2017, according to Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data. The wheat market is being underpinned by tightening world supplies after the USDA cut forecasts for Russian and Australian crops on Thursday. Prices at 1056 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2017 Pct Move CBOT wheat Dec 516.50 -0.75 -0.14 427.00 20.96 CBOT corn Dec 371.75 -2.00 -0.54 350.75 5.99 CBOT soy Dec 864.50 -3.00 -0.35 951.75 -9.17 Paris wheat Dec 204.50 -0.25 -0.12 162.50 25.85 Paris maize Nov 173.25 -1.00 -0.57 163.50 5.96 Paris rape Aug 370.50 -1.00 -0.27 347.75 6.54 WTI crude oil 71.74 0.40 0.56 60.42 18.74 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 0.28 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Richard Pullin, Joseph Radford and Jan Harvey)