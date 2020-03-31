GRAINS-Corn drops after USDA pegs U.S. plantings above expectations

* USDA forecasts largest U.S. corn acres in 8 years

By Karl Plume and Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast 2020 plantings well above trade expectations at the largest in eight years, while soybeans firmed on a lower-than-anticipated acreage outlook.

A tighter-than-expected USDA quarterly corn stocks estimate limited losses, but most contracts still notched fresh life-of-contract lows after the eagerly awaited government reports.

The outsized corn acreage forecast comes as numerous ethanol plants, users of more than a third of the U.S. crop, have slowed or halted production amid a steep drop in energy prices triggered largely by the coronavirus pandemic.

The USDA, after surveying about 80,000 U.S. farmers, pegged 2020 corn plantings at 96.990 million acres and soybean plantings at 83.510 million acres. Analysts had been expecting the report to show 94.328 million acres of corn and 84.865 million acres of soybeans planted this spring, according to a Reuters poll.

“It’s a 15% larger crop, if you come back to trend yields. That’s a lot of corn to absorb, especially in a weak ethanol demand environment and a strong dollar situation, which hurts exports,” said Bill Lapp, president of Advanced Economic Solutions.

The USDA also estimated corn stocks on March 1 at 7.95 billion bushels, soybean stocks at 2.25 billion bushels and wheat stocks at 1.41 billion bushels, all down from a year ago. Corn and wheat stocks were below the average trade estimate while soybeans were slightly above.

Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures fell 1-1/4 cents to $3.40 a bushel by 12:15 p.m. CDT (1715 GMT) while new-crop December corn was down 2-1/4 cents at $3.57-1/2 a bushel after earlier hitting a contract low of $3.53-1/4 a bushel. All contracts from September 2020 and beyond set new contract lows.

May soybeans rose 1 cent to $8.83-1/4 a bushel while new-crop November gained 3 cents to $8.77-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT May wheat was up 3-1/2 cents at $5.73 a bushel.

“This is just the first shot on acres, but it is a high starting point for the corn, for sure. There will be a lot of screaming over how much we will pare down the corn surface area ultimately.” said Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients.