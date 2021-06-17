Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

GRAINS-Corn drops over 2% on U.S. weather outlook; soy, wheat also down

By Naveen Thukral, Sybille de La Hamaide

0 Min Read

    * Forecasts of cool, wet weather add pressure on corn,
soybeans 
    * U.S. plan to provide relief to refiners on biofuel
mandates
weighs
    * Strong rise in the U.S. dollar weighs on prices 

 (Updates with extended losses, wheat turning lower, dollar
rise)
    By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide
    SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures
slid more than 2% on Thursday and soybeans dropped to a six-week
low, as forecasts of improved weather in parts of the United
States and a strong rise in the U.S. dollar weighed on prices.
    Wheat followed the downward trend after rising earlier in
Asian trade and in the previous session.
    "Weather forecasters continue to look for rain and cooler
temperatures this weekend, while dry and hot weather prevails in
the north west of the U.S. Midwest until then," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia. 
    "That weather pattern is the market's fixation for now."
    The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was down 2.4% to $6.56-3/4 a bushel by 1045 GMT,
having closed up 0.8% in the previous session.
    Most traded soybeans November were down 1.5% to
$13.25-1/2 a bushel, the weakest since April 30.
    Wheat futures fell 1.2% to $6.54-3/4 a bushel.
    Forecasts for improving weather in the U.S. Midwest crop
belt weighed on corn and soybean futures, despite a drop in
condition ratings for both crops.
    Soybeans have been under pressure recently following news
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is considering ways to
provide relief to U.S. oil refiners from mandates requiring the
blending of biofuels including soy-based biodiesel.
    A stronger dollar, which makes the greenback-priced
commodities expensive for buyers holding other currencies, also
weighed on prices.
    The dollar rose to its highest level in more than two months
versus major peers after the Federal Reserve brought
forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest
rate hikes into 2023.
    Wheat exports from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan will rise
in 2021/22, a Reuters poll showed, driven by high crops and
stockpiles as well as increased global demand.
    The group, which exports its wheat mainly via the Black Sea
to customers in Africa and the Middle East, faces tougher
competition as prospects for this year's crop are also good in
the European Union.        
 Prices at 1045 GMT                                             
                             Last  Change    Pct      End    Ytd
                                            Move     2020    Pct
                                                            Move
  CBOT wheat               654.75   -8.00  -1.21   640.50   2.22
  CBOT corn                656.75  -16.25  -2.41   484.00  35.69
  CBOT soy                1323.50  -19.75  -1.47  1311.00   0.95
  Paris wheat              205.25   -1.25  -0.61   213.25  -3.75
  Paris maize              255.75   -2.50  -0.97   219.00  16.78
  Paris rapeseed           490.75   -7.50  -1.51   418.25  17.33
  WTI crude oil             72.02   -0.13  -0.18    48.52  48.43
  Euro/dlr                   1.19   -0.01  -0.55   1.2213  -2.33
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
 Paris futures in euros per tonne
 
 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Frances Kerry)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up