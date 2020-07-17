GRAINS-Corn jumps on Chinese demand; set for weekly drop on supply glut forecast

* China buys 3 mln T U.S. corn since July 10

* Soybeans firm as well on Chinese demand

* Wheat edges higher on global supply concerns

By Colin Packham

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose nearly 1% on Friday, as signs of strong Chinese demand supported prices, although the grain was on course to end the week lower on expectations of ample global stocks.

Wheat rose on concerns over global supplies. Soybeans rose nearly 0.5%.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.8% at $3.34 a bushel by 0423 GMT, after closing up 1% on Thursday.

Still, corn is down about 1% for the week, the second straight weekly slide.

“Chinese demand is evident, but it can’t change the fact that there is a lot of grain around,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

China has also booked more than 3 million tonnes of U.S. corn since July 10.

The most active soybean futures were up 0.4% at 8.94-1/4 a bushel after closing up 1% on Thursday.

Soybeans are up about 0.5% for the week.

Analysts said soybeans continued to draw support from strong Chinese demand.

U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of 522,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and another 351,000 tonnes to unknown destinations.

The most active wheat futures were up 0.5% at $5.38 a bushel after closing down 2.8%.

Wheat is up more than 0.5% for the week, the third straight weekly gain.

The strength in wheat comes amid concerns about global supplies.

Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday further reduced its forecast for this year’s soft wheat harvest in the European Union.

Production estimates have also declined in other wheat-producing countries like Russia.