GRAINS-Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

* Forecasts of cool, wet weather in U.S. Midwest weighs on prices

* Expectations of higher corn yields in Brazil add pressure (Adds quote in paragraph 4, updates prices)

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a decline of more than 10% this week on improved outlook for crops in the United States and Brazil.

Soybeans and wheat are also set to finish lower this week.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $5.20-3/4 a bushel, as of 0039 GMT. The market is down 10.2% this week, giving up much of last week’s gains.

“The easing of weather worries in the U.S. Midwest’s north west has taken prices back down to these levels, abetted by what at least was a very crowded corn long position,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Soybeans and wheat have given up more than 5% this week.

Expectations of cool and wet weather in key U.S. growing areas are weighing on corn and soybean futures.

In South America, higher-than-expected yields are adding pressure on corn prices. Brazil’s listed grain grower SLC Agrícola has been positively surprised by the first batches of second corn it harvested, with yields exceeding expectations even as the crop suffered from bad weather.

Despite the inevitable loss of yield caused by a drought and then frosts in some regions, SLC’s Director of Operations Gustavo Lunardi told Reuters in an interview he sees “excellent” margins for corn given current high prices.

World food prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months, pushed lower by declines in vegetable oils, cereals and dairy products, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

Rome-based FAO also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests would come in at nearly 2.817 billion tonnes in 2021, slightly down on its previous estimate, but still on course to hit an annual record.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said.