Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

GRAINS-Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

By Gus Trompiz, Naveen Thukral

0 Min Read

    * Cool, wet weather forecasts for U.S. Midwest keep corn futures falling
    * Less pessimistic views on Brazil corn crop also curb market
    * Soybeans, wheat hesitant as dry northern U.S. still a concern
    * Grain markets cautious before Monday's USDA supply/demand report

 (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)
    By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
    PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on
Friday with the market poised to decline 10% this week as rain and moderate
temperatures are expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops.
    Soybeans and wheat were almost flat and headed for a weekly fall, but found
support in concerns over persisting drought in the northern U.S. and Canada.
    The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was
down 0.9% at $5.19-3/4 a bushel, as of 1120 GMT. 
    The contract has lost 10.4% this week, giving back most of its steep gains
last week when a lower-than-expected U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
estimate of corn acreage had fanned supply worries.
    Weather forecasts showing substantial rainfall across the Midwest along with
moderate heat changed market sentiment this week, encouraging the idea that
strong yields could offset any shortfall in planted area.
    "The easing of weather worries in the U.S. Midwest's northwest has taken
prices back down to these levels, abetted by what at least was a very crowded
corn long position," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
    Concerns over Brazil's second corn crop, which has endured drought and
frost, have also eased.
    Brazil's CONAB agency cut its 2020/2021 total corn production forecast on
Thursday but it was still higher than that of many traders.
    Brazilian grain grower SLC Agricola, meanwhile, said yields in
first batches of second-crop corn had exceeded its expectations.
    CBOT soybeans was at $13.19-3/4 a bushel and CBOT wheat at
$6.18-1/4, with both contracts edging up a quarter of a cent from Thursday's
close.
    Grain markets could consolidate while waiting to see how much rainfall
reaches U.S. growing belts and with attention turning to monthly supply and
demand forecasts from the USDA.
    "Traders will be cautious today ahead of the weekend and the next USDA
report on Monday," consultancy Agritel said.
    Grain markets will also get an update on demand later on Friday in weekly
U.S. export sales.
    
    
 Prices at 1120 GMT                                                 
                               Last  Change    Pct      End  Ytd Pct
                                              Move     2020     Move
  CBOT wheat                 618.25    0.25   0.04   640.50    -3.47
  CBOT corn                  519.25   -4.50  -0.86   484.00     7.28
  CBOT soy                  1319.75    0.25   0.02  1311.00     0.67
  Paris wheat Sep            198.75   -1.00  -0.50   192.50     3.25
  Paris maize Jun            235.50   -0.50  -0.21   219.00     7.53
  Paris rape Aug             524.50    5.75   1.11   418.25    25.40
  WTI crude oil               73.85    0.91   1.25    48.52    52.21
  Euro/dlr                     1.19    0.00   0.14   1.2100    -1.99
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
 futures in euros per tonne
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing Amy
Caren Daniel and Vinay Dwivedi)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up