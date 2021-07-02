GRAINS-Corn set for decade's biggest weekly gain after acreage surprise

* Corn up 14% this week, biggest weekly rise since 2011 * Lower than expected USDA area figure, dry weather fuel rally * Brazil frost threat adds to global corn supply fears * Soybeans also extend gains on USDA acreage, oilseed tensions (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Mutnal PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures were set on Friday for their biggest weekly climb in 10 years as prices extended a rally fuelled by a lower-than-expected U.S. acreage estimates and dry weather in part of the Midwest. Soybeans also extended gains as doubts about U.S. harvest prospects added to tensions in global oilseed markets. Wheat was little changed as the market weighed the rally in corn and drought damage to North American spring wheat against supply pressure from the start of winter wheat harvesting. On Wednesday, corn futures climbed by their daily exchange-imposed limit after the USDA pegged plantings of the crop at 92.692 million acres, below an average trade expectation of 93.787 million. The lower than anticipated crop area has made the market more sensitive to low moisture in northern and western portions of the U.S. crop belt. "The focus now returns to the drying north-west of the U.S. Midwest," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The risk of frost damage to Brazil's second corn crop, already diminished by drought, has also fanned corn supply fears this week. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $5.91-3/4 a bushel by 0953 GMT, although it was below Thursday's high above $6. The contract has gained 14% this week, the biggest weekly rise since April 2011. CBOT soybeans were up 0.8% at $14.06-1/2, while wheat was 0.2% higher at $6.66-3/4. Prices at 0953 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 666.75 1.25 0.19 640.50 4.10 CBOT corn 591.75 2.75 0.47 484.00 22.26 CBOT soy 1406.50 11.00 0.79 1311.00 7.28 Paris wheat Sep 207.25 -1.75 -0.84 192.50 7.66 Paris maize Jun 241.50 0.75 0.31 219.00 10.27 Paris rape Aug 537.25 -0.50 -0.09 418.25 28.45 WTI crude oil 75.10 -0.13 -0.17 48.52 54.78 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.20 1.2100 -2.28 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)