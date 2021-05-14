Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

GRAINS-Corn steadies after rout as supply risks weighed

By Gus Trompiz, Colin Packham

0 Min Read

    * Corn bounces off two-week low, set for big weekly drop
    * USDA corn supply outlook had fuelled slide after 8-year top
    * Wheat tracks corn rebound after three-week low
    * Soybeans also recover, set for 7th straight weekly gain

 (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)
    By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham
    PARIS/CANBERRA, May 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Friday, recouping
some of its heavy losses a day earlier, as the market set a bigger-than-expected
supply outlook from the U.S. government against crop stress in Brazil and
sustained Chinese demand.
    Wheat tracked the rebound in corn while soybeans also bounced after tumbling
with cereals on Thursday when futures pulled away from recent multi-year highs.

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture's first full supply and demand
projections for the 2021/22 season on Wednesday pegged world corn stocks well
above the average estimate in a Reuters poll, including a U.S. stocks forecast
that also surpassed the poll average.
    The USDA report coupled with jitters in financial markets over inflation
fuelled selling after corn's eight-year peak last week, pushing the most active
contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade down more than 5% on Thursday.
    On Friday, the contract was up 0.9% at $6.80-3/4 a bushel by 1034 GMT. 
    It was recovering from a two-week low of $6.66 earlier in the session, but 
down 7% for the week, the biggest one-week loss since August 2019.
    "After that dust settles, the market will get back to focussing how much or
how little second-crop corn will be harvested in Brazil," said Tobin Gorey,
director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
    The size of Brazil's next corn harvest will influence short-term
availability after Chinese demand eroded global supplies.
    CBOT wheat rose 2.3% to $7.17-3/4 a bushel after sliding to a
three-week low on Thursday.
    Traders were weighing wheat harvest prospects in the northern hemisphere,
with forecasts calling for limited rain and warm weather in parts of Russia
raising some concerns despite forecasts this week pointing to a bumper harvest.

    Rains expected in the southern U.S. Plains could boost winter wheat there,
although dryness in northern spring wheat zones remained a risk, analysts said.
    CBOT soybeans were up 1.4% at $16.06 a bushel and remained on course
for a seventh straight weekly gain, underpinned by low U.S. inventories and
tensions in global vegetable oil markets.
    
    
    
 Prices at 1034 GMT                                               
                              Last  Change   Pct      End  Ytd Pct
                                            Move     2020     Move
  CBOT wheat                717.75   16.25  2.32   640.50    12.06
  CBOT corn                 680.75    6.00  0.89   484.00    40.65
  CBOT soy                 1606.00   22.00  1.39  1311.00    22.50
  Paris wheat Sep           219.50    3.50  1.62   192.50    14.03
  Paris maize Jun           253.75    3.50  1.40   198.75    27.67
  Paris rape Aug            543.00   10.25  1.92   393.00    38.17
  WTI crude oil              64.25    0.43  0.67    48.52    32.42
  Euro/dlr                    1.21    0.00  0.22   1.2100     0.03
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
 Paris futures in euros per tonne
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by
Anil D'Silva and Elaine Hardcastle)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up