GRAINS-Corn up as U.S. crop ratings ease, soy slips on planting outlook

* Chicago corn up as U.S. crop condition worsens

* Drier, warmer U.S. forecast drags down soy

* USDA sees crop conditions below forecasts (Adds wheat turning lower, corn paring gains, adds closing prices.)

By Barbara Smith

CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for a second straight day on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of U.S. crops deteriorated last week following rain, although gains were pared late in the session on improving weather.

Soybeans turned lower on forecasts for a window of warmer and drier weather that could accelerate planting by some Midwest farmers, potentially boosting supplies this autumn.

Wheat futures eased as drier weather in parts of the Midwest and Plains could accelerate winter crop harvesting.

Corn and soybean traders remain focused on U.S. weather following historic rains this spring that stalled seeding of both crops.

Updated forecasts suggest farmers may have a chance to plant more soybean acres this week ahead of the next wave of storms.

“This small patch of nice, warm weather has led some farmers to think about planting the rest of their soybeans,” said Terry Reilly, senior commodities analyst at Futures International.

In its U.S. crop conditions report after the market close on Monday, the USDA said 96% of corn is planted as of Sunday and 77% of soybeans. At the same point last year, all U.S. corn acres and 93% of soybeans were planted.

“It’s a possibility that the remaining 4 million acres of corn left may not be planted,” said Karl Setzer, market analyst with Agrivisor.

The USDA also rated 56% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, down from 59% last week and behind market expectations of 59%.

Some 54% of U.S. soybeans were seen in good-to-excellent condition, below expectations of 59%.

Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures ended 3/4 cent higher at $4.47-1/2 a bushel. CBOT July soybeans fell 5 1/2 cents to $9.03-1/2 a bushel.

Markets were underpinned by some optimism that the United States and China may move toward resolving a year-long trade war when the two countries’ leaders meet at the G20 summit in Japan later this week. But expectations for a trade breakthrough were low.

“It’s certainly a wild card,” said Reilly, adding that it is likely that no resolutions will come of it.

Easing U.S. winter wheat conditions and worries about a heat wave in west European crop areas including France and Germany supported wheat prices early in the session before late selling on improving harvest weather.

The USDA said 61% of U.S. winter wheat was in good-to-excellent condition, down from 64% last week.

CBOT September wheat fell 2-1/4 cents to $5.35-3/4 a bushel after earlier touching a one-week high.