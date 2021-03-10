GRAINS-Prices ease after USDA report brings limited changes

* Wheat dips after climbing 1.5% on strong global demand * U.S. forecasts strong demand for China's wheat imports (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures fell on Wednesday, giving up some gains from earlier this week after monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts failed to provide clear direction. Traders were continuing to monitor weather in South America, where corn and soybean harvests are eagerly anticipated to help replenish declining U.S. stocks, while also looking for further clues on Chinese demand and U.S. spring planting. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.5% at $6.46-3/4 a bushel by 1343 GMT, reversing a similar-sized gain from Tuesday. CBOT soybeans were 1.5% at $14.18-3/4 a bushel, pulling away from a near seven-year high hit earlier this week. Corn was 1.3% lower at $5.38-1/2 a bushel. The USDA's March world crop report disappointed some market participants expecting the agency to trim U.S. supply estimates. The USDA agency left unchanged its forecasts for U.S. 2020/21 corn, soy and wheat ending stocks. "This (March) report is typically a kick the can report. You've got so many things looming the next couple of months," Mike Lung of brokerage Allendale said in a market commentary. Some traders are already looking ahead to end-March USDA estimates of U.S. grain stocks and planting intentions for more clues about supply and demand. The grain market is also wrestling with South American harvest prospects, with rain continuing to hamper soybean harvesting and corn planting in Brazil and dry conditions raising risks for yield loss in Argentina. The USDA's world crop report provided some initial support for the wheat market by reducing its forecast of global stocks, notably due to increased feed demand in China. But a bumper Australian harvest, rain forecast in dry U.S. winter wheat belts and improving crop conditions in top exporter Russia were tempering supply concerns in wheat, trader said. Prices at 1343 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 646.75 -9.75 -1.49 640.50 0.98 CBOT corn 538.50 -7.25 -1.33 484.00 11.26 CBOT soy 1418.75 -21.25 -1.48 1311.00 8.22 Paris wheat Mar 231.00 -5.00 -2.12 213.25 8.32 Paris maize Jun 218.75 -1.25 -0.57 198.75 10.06 Paris rape May 508.25 -12.50 -2.40 412.00 23.36 WTI crude oil 64.70 0.69 1.08 48.52 33.35 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.02 1.2100 -1.65 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jan Harvey)