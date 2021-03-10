Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Market News

GRAINS-Prices ease after USDA report brings limited changes

By Gus Trompiz, Naveen Thukral

    * Wheat dips after climbing 1.5% on strong global demand
    * U.S. forecasts strong demand for China's wheat imports

    PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean
futures fell on Wednesday, giving up some gains from earlier this week after
monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts failed to provide clear
direction.
    Traders were continuing to monitor weather in South America, where corn and
soybean harvests are eagerly anticipated to help replenish declining U.S.
stocks, while also looking for further clues on Chinese demand and U.S. spring
planting.
    The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)
was down 1.5% at $6.46-3/4 a bushel by 1343 GMT, reversing a similar-sized gain
from Tuesday.
    CBOT soybeans were 1.5% at $14.18-3/4 a bushel, pulling away from a
near seven-year high hit earlier this week. 
    Corn was 1.3% lower at $5.38-1/2 a bushel.
    The USDA's March world crop report disappointed some market participants
expecting the agency to trim U.S. supply estimates. The USDA agency left
unchanged its forecasts for U.S. 2020/21 corn, soy and wheat ending stocks.

    "This (March) report is typically a kick the can report. You've got so many
things looming the next couple of months," Mike Lung of brokerage Allendale said
in a market commentary.
    Some traders are already looking ahead to end-March USDA estimates of U.S.
grain stocks and planting intentions for more clues about supply and demand.
    The grain market is also wrestling with South American harvest prospects,
with rain continuing to hamper soybean harvesting and corn planting in Brazil
and dry conditions raising risks for yield loss in Argentina.
    The USDA's world crop report provided some initial support for the wheat
market by reducing its forecast of global stocks, notably due to increased feed
demand in China.
    But a bumper Australian harvest, rain forecast in dry U.S. winter wheat
belts and improving crop conditions in top exporter Russia were tempering supply
concerns in wheat, trader said.
    
    
 Prices at 1343 GMT                                                
                              Last  Change    Pct      End  Ytd Pct
                                             Move     2020     Move
  CBOT wheat                646.75   -9.75  -1.49   640.50     0.98
  CBOT corn                 538.50   -7.25  -1.33   484.00    11.26
  CBOT soy                 1418.75  -21.25  -1.48  1311.00     8.22
  Paris wheat Mar           231.00   -5.00  -2.12   213.25     8.32
  Paris maize Jun           218.75   -1.25  -0.57   198.75    10.06
  Paris rape May            508.25  -12.50  -2.40   412.00    23.36
  WTI crude oil              64.70    0.69   1.08    48.52    33.35
  Euro/dlr                    1.19    0.00   0.02   1.2100    -1.65
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
 futures in euros per tonne
 
    

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Jan Harvey)
