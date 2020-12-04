Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

GRAINS-Prices set for weekly loss as world supply concerns ease

By Colin Packham

    * Wheat near 2-month low as Australia, Canada crops weigh
    * Brazil rain tempers soybean, corn supply fears
    * Market awaiting further signs of China demand

    PARIS/SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures
edged lower on Friday and were heading for weekly losses as bumper wheat
harvests in Australia and Canada along with rain relief for soy and corn crops
in Brazil tempered talk of tightening global supplies.
    A lack of fresh sales of U.S. corn and soybeans to China was also curbing
prices, although a slide in the dollar index to a 2-1/2 year low this week could
help U.S. exports going forward.
    The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were
down 0.3% at $11.64-1/2 a bushel, staying on course for a first weekly decline
in five weeks.
    CBOT corn was down 0.8% at $4.23 a bushel and also set to end a run of
four weekly gains.
    Wheat was down 0.8% at $5.80 a bushel, near a two-month low struck on
Tuesday.
    "Weather conditions are improving in Brazil and in Argentina thanks to
further rains," consultancy Agritel said in a note.
    The arrival of showers in dry parts of Brazil should help crops in the
world's biggest soybean exporter.
    Dry conditions in Brazil have stoked fears that a disappointing harvest
would strain international supply after China already swept up much of the new
U.S. harvest.
    The improved weather outlook in South America has coincided with a lull in
Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans and corn by China.
    However, soybeans drew some spillover support from a rally in edible oils,
with a surge in palm oil to an 8-1/2 year high pulling soyoil up in its wake.

    In wheat, Statistics Canada on Thursday pegged 2020/21 Canadian wheat
production at a seven-year high of 35.2 million tonnes.
    That added to supply pressure created this week by an increased forecast of
Australia's harvest and a Russian proposal to expand its grain export quota.

    The approach of the winter dormancy period for wheat crops in the northern
hemisphere was also curbing momentum in wheat prices, despite uncertainty over
the state of Russian crops.
    
    
 Prices at 1331 GMT                                                    
                                Last  Change     Pct      End   Ytd Pct
                                                Move     2019      Move
  CBOT wheat                  580.00   -4.50   -0.77   558.75      3.80
  CBOT corn                   423.00   -3.50   -0.82   387.75      9.09
  CBOT soy                   1164.50   -3.75   -0.32   955.50     21.87
  Paris wheat Dec             206.75   -1.50   -0.72   188.75      9.54
  Paris maize Jan             188.50   -0.75   -0.40   179.00      5.31
  Paris rape Feb              408.25    0.75    0.18   391.75      4.21
  WTI crude oil                45.89    0.25    0.55    61.06    -24.84
  Euro/dlr                      1.22    0.00    0.22   1.1210      8.54
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
 futures in euros per tonne
 
    

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
