GRAINS-Soybean prices drop to 3-wk low, set to finish the week down nearly 1 pct

SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean prices fell to a three-week low on Friday as underwhelming Chinese demand weighed on prices, with the oilseed set for weekly losses of nearly 1 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade touched their lowest since Nov. 30 at $8.91-1/2 a bushel. * Soybeans are down more than 0.5 percent for the week, their second straight weekly gain. * The most active corn futures are down more than 2 percent for the week, their biggest weekly loss since the week ending Sept. 14. * The most active wheat futures are down more than 1 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in six weeks. * China's COFCO group said it had recently bought two batches of soybeans from the United States, amid a truce in a trade war between the two nations. * Chinese importers are planning to make a third round of U.S. soybean purchases within days, two sources said. * But sales so far totalling more than 3 million tonnes have fallen short of the pace suggested by forecasts for record-sized U.S. and global supplies of soybeans this season. * Brazilian farmers have started harvesting some soybean fields and crop prospects have improved with beneficial rains following early-week concerns about adverse weather. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near a one-month low against its peers on Friday, weighed down by a subdued outlook towards U.S. interest rates and the economy, while risk aversion in the broader markets boosted the yen. * Oil prices climbed on Friday after tumbling 5 percent in the last session, with OPEC production cuts that start next month seen being deeper then previously expected. * U.S. stocks slid on Thursday, with the Nasdaq on the cusp of confirming bear market territory, as the Federal Reserve's plan to continue its balance sheet reduction and the threat of a partial government shutdown fuelled investor anxieties. Grains prices at 0214 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 523.00 -0.50 -0.10% +0.10% 518.66 CBOT corn 376.50 1.25 +0.33% -1.38% 378.83 CBOT soy 894.25 0.75 +0.08% -0.64% 895.05 CBOT rice 10.51 -$0.02 -0.19% +0.05% $10.73 WTI crude 46.44 $0.56 +1.22% -1.61% $52.42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.145 $0.001 +0.05% +0.66% USD/AUD 0.7114 0.001 +0.07% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham Editing by Joseph Radford)