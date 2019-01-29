GRAINS-Soybean prices fall as U.S.-China trade tensions mount

SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged down on Tuesday as traders worried that U.S. criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd would dent any prospect of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.3 percent at $9.20-3/4 a bushel by 0131 GMT, having closed down 0.2 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures were down 0.1 percent at $3.79-1/4 a bushel, after ending the previous session down 0.1 percent. * The most active wheat futures were down 0.2 percent at $5.17-3/4 a bushel, having finished down 0.2 percent on Monday. * The United States on Monday announced criminal charges against China's Huawei, escalating a fight with the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker and coming days before trade talks between Washington and Beijing. Huawei did not respond to requests for comment on the charges. * U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the Huawei charges are "wholly separate" from the trade negotiations. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States expects to make significant progress this week in the trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who will later meet with President Donald Trump. * Weekly U.S. export inspections data added to bearish sentiment in grains markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 929,417 tonnes and corn inspections at 893,001 tonnes, both down from the previous week and below trade expectations. * Soy industry group Abiove lowered its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop to 117.9 million tonnes, from 120.9 million in December. * The USDA plans to release several key grain reports on Feb. 8 including quarterly U.S. grain stocks, winter wheat seedings and a final report on 2018 crop production, the department's chief economist told Reuters via email on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen firmed on Tuesday after the U.S. Justice Department charged China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd with fraud, ratcheting up U.S.-Sino trade tensions and prompting investors to ditch risky assets. * Oil prices steadied on Tuesday, edging up from a near two-week low in the previous session when prices fell around 3 percent on expectations of supply growth and a global economic slowdown. * U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday after warnings from Caterpillar Inc and Nvidia Corp added to concerns about a slowing Chinese economy and tariffs taking a bite out of U.S. corporate profits. DATA/EVENTS 0745 France Consumer Confidence Jan 1400 US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Nov 1500 US Consumer Confidence Jan WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Jan. 30) Grains prices at 0131 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.75 -1.00 -0.19% -0.43% 517.78 43 CBOT corn 379.25 -0.50 -0.13% -0.26% 378.75 50 CBOT soy 920.75 -2.50 -0.27% -0.49% 909.08 60 CBOT rice 10.71 -$0.01 -0.09% +0.37% $10.58 61 WTI crude 52.14 $0.15 +0.29% -2.89% $49.45 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.142 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.07% USD/AUD 0.7145 -0.002 -0.28% -0.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)