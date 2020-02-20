GRAINS-Soybeans drift lower; wheat weak on technical selling; corn near unchanged

(Recasts with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes byline/dateline; pvs LONDON)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures drifted lower for the third time in four sessions on Thursday as demand from China remained quiet, stirring fresh concerns that purchases from the world’s top oilseed buyer will fall due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Corn futures were trading close to unchanged, pressured by a bearish U.S. acreage forecast, and wheat futures fell on technical selling, traders said.

Soybean futures also faced pressure from expectations of a massive harvest in Brazil that will boost competition on the export market.

“The bean crop more than likely is going to get bigger in South America,” said Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Minnesota-based Northstar Commodity Investment Co.

At 11:01 a.m. CST (1701 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures were down 1-1/4 cents at $8.96 a bushel.

China is struggling to get its economy back on track after imposing severe travel restrictions to contain the coronavirus that emerged in the central province of Hubei late last year and has claimed more than 2,000 lives, with over 74,000 people infected.

“Several parts of China are in lockdown for more than 20 days now, the demand for soybeans and other products is bound to decline,” said one Singapore-based trader at a company which has soybean processing facilities in China.

Prospects of China ramping up agricultural purchases from the United States under the interim trade deal have been clouded by the coronavirus epidemic.

Some U.S. dealers remained hopeful that demand could emerge soon with market talk of Chinese interest in sorghum and soybeans this week.

“While most would like to believe the rumors are true, they’d like to see it confirmed,” brokerage Allendale said in a market note.

Any soybean purchases must be large to drive prices sharply higher, otherwise the market would likely shrug them off as merely symbolic, Northstar’s Schultz added.

CBOT March corn was down 1/4 cent at $3.80-1/4 a bushel. Deferred contracts were down about 1 cent.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning forecast 2020 U.S. corn plantings at 94.0 million acres, up from 89.7 million in 2019. Analysts had forecast that the USDA would peg 2020 corn plantings at 93.6 million acres.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat was down 4-1/2 cents at $5.60-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat futures firmed during the overnight session before turning lower after nearing the three-week high hit on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Aditya Soni, David Evans and Tom Brown)