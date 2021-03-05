GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, concerns over South American crop outlook cap losses

CANBERRA, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Friday, though concerns about production in South America due to adverse weather conditions capped losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.4% to $14.04-1/2 a bushel by 0226 GMT, after closing down 0.2% on Thursday.

* Soybeans little changed for the week after three straight weekly gains.

* The most active corn futures down nearly 3% for the week, its biggest weekly loss since Jan 22.

* The most active wheat futures down more than 1.5% for the week, the first weekly loss in three weeks.

* The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said it could cut its harvest forecast for 2020/21 soy production in Argentina, the world’s top soymeal exporter, if it does not rain sufficiently in key producing areas over the weeks ahead.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture will update its estimates on global supplies in a monthly report due on Tuesday.

* Record U.S. soybean crushings and exports are already projected to shrink U.S. soybean stocks to a mere 9-1/2 day supply ahead of the next North American harvest.

* In Ukraine exporters could boost grain shipments in the July-June season as harvests may reach a record high, the deputy economy minister in charge of agriculture said.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar held firmly near three-month highs on Friday, after surging overnight as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck with dovish rhetoric despite a recent spike in bond market volatility.

* Oil prices rose in early trade, adding to big gains overnight after OPEC and its allies agreed to not increase supply in April as they await a more solid recovery in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

* Asian stocks skidded as rising U.S. Treasury yields again rattled equity investors while hoisting the dollar to a three-month high, which in turn dragged the Japanese yen to an eight-month trough.