GRAINS-Soybeans firm as inclement South American weather stokes supply woes

By Colin Packham, Sybille de La Hamaide

 (Updates prices)
    * Soybeans recoup some losses from previous session
    * Corn and wheat flat after previous day's sharp falls 

    PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher
on Thursday as adverse weather across South America ignited
concerns about a short-term supply crunch.
    Corn was nearly flat after losing nearly 2% in the previous
session, with wheat also steady.
    The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade were up 0.25% at $14.11 a bushel by 1154 GMT, having
closed 0.4% down on Wednesday.
    Analysts said wet weather across Brazil will further impede
harvesting, while dry weather in Argentina threatens to stunt
crop development.
    "The market remains mindful of Argentina's arid weather
outlook," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
    Markets are awaiting the next export data from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture later on Thursday.
    U.S. soybean sales in the week ended Feb. 25 are expected to
total 800,000 to 100,000 tonnes, analysts said.
    The most active corn futures were down 0.1% at
$5.34-3/4 a bushel, having lost 1.8% in the previous session.
    The most active wheat futures were flat at $6.56 a
bushel after closing 1.5% down on Wednesday.
    Ukraine's grain exports have fallen almost 21.3% to 32.2
million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to
June 2021, economy ministry data showed on Wednesday.
    Weekly sales are estimated at between 450,000 tonnes and
1.05 million tonnes for corn and 100,000 to 600,000 tonnes for
wheat.    
    
 Prices at 1154 GMT                                             
                             Last  Change    Pct      End    Ytd
                                            Move     2020    Pct
                                                            Move
  CBOT wheat               656.25    0.25   0.04   640.50   2.46
  CBOT corn                534.75   -0.50  -0.09   484.00  10.49
  CBOT soy                1411.00    3.50   0.25  1311.00   7.63
  Paris wheat              238.00    0.75   0.32   213.25  11.61
  Paris maize              222.00   -4.00  -1.77   219.00   1.37
  Paris rapeseed           510.00    6.25   1.24   418.25  21.94
  WTI crude oil             61.07   -0.21  -0.34    48.52  25.87
  Euro/dlr                   1.20    0.00  -0.18   1.2213  -1.42
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
 Paris futures in euros per tonne
 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide
Editing by David Goodman
)
