GRAINS-Soybeans firm as inclement South American weather stokes supply woes

(Updates prices) * Soybeans recoup some losses from previous session * Corn and wheat flat after previous day's sharp falls By Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Thursday as adverse weather across South America ignited concerns about a short-term supply crunch. Corn was nearly flat after losing nearly 2% in the previous session, with wheat also steady. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.25% at $14.11 a bushel by 1154 GMT, having closed 0.4% down on Wednesday. Analysts said wet weather across Brazil will further impede harvesting, while dry weather in Argentina threatens to stunt crop development. "The market remains mindful of Argentina's arid weather outlook," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Markets are awaiting the next export data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture later on Thursday. U.S. soybean sales in the week ended Feb. 25 are expected to total 800,000 to 100,000 tonnes, analysts said. The most active corn futures were down 0.1% at $5.34-3/4 a bushel, having lost 1.8% in the previous session. The most active wheat futures were flat at $6.56 a bushel after closing 1.5% down on Wednesday. Ukraine's grain exports have fallen almost 21.3% to 32.2 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed on Wednesday. Weekly sales are estimated at between 450,000 tonnes and 1.05 million tonnes for corn and 100,000 to 600,000 tonnes for wheat. Prices at 1154 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2020 Pct Move CBOT wheat 656.25 0.25 0.04 640.50 2.46 CBOT corn 534.75 -0.50 -0.09 484.00 10.49 CBOT soy 1411.00 3.50 0.25 1311.00 7.63 Paris wheat 238.00 0.75 0.32 213.25 11.61 Paris maize 222.00 -4.00 -1.77 219.00 1.37 Paris rapeseed 510.00 6.25 1.24 418.25 21.94 WTI crude oil 61.07 -0.21 -0.34 48.52 25.87 Euro/dlr 1.20 0.00 -0.18 1.2213 -1.42 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman )