GRAINS-Soybeans firm as market eyes U.S.-China trade breakthrough

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean prices rose more than 0.5 percent on Friday amid heightened hopes for a trade deal between Washington and Beijing, although the oilseed was still on course to post a fall for the week. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, set for the first weekly loss in three weeks. * The most active corn futures edged up slightly on Friday but were down nearly 1 percent for the week, heading for a second straight weekly loss. * The most active wheat futures dipped slightly to be down nearly 1 percent for the week, facing the biggest weekly loss in six weeks. * China's trade delegation said the latest round of talks with the United States made "important progress" for the current stage, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday. * U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal as Trump and his top trade negotiator both cited substantial progress in two days of high-level talks. * Corn was pressured in part by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange raising its estimate of Argentina's corn crop to 45 million tonnes, from 43 million previously, citing better-than-expected yields. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week to Dec. 20 at 1.75 million tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above trade expectations for 1.050 million to 1.6 million tonnes. * Wheat supported by worries over dry weather in Australia. Its western coast is facing hot, dry weather over the next three months, the country's meteorology bureau said, denting the outlook for wheat production in the world's fourth-largest exporter. MARKET NEWS * The Australian and New Zealand dollars held steady versus the greenback on Friday, as the Federal Reserve's more dovish stance and improved prospects for a U.S.-Sino trade deal boosted investor risk appetite. * Oil prices rose on Friday, lifted by OPEC's supply cuts and hopes the United States and China could soon settle their trade disputes. * Wall Street ascended on Thursday, with the S&P 500 wrapping up its biggest monthly increase since 2015 after strong earnings from Facebook Inc added to optimism after the Federal Reserve's dovish remarks. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0855 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Jan 0900 EU Markit Mfg Final PMI Jan 0930 Britain Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Jan 1000 EU HICP Flash Jan 1100 Brazil Industrial Output Dec 1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Jan 1330 US Unemployment Rate Jan 1330 US Average Earnings Jan 1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Jan Grains prices at 0208 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 515.75 -0.75 -0.15% -0.19% 516.00 42 CBOT corn 377.00 0.50 +0.13% -1.11% 378.03 47 CBOT soy 921.50 6.25 +0.68% +0.05% 909.22 61 CBOT rice 10.62 $0.01 +0.09% -0.09% $10.58 50 WTI crude 53.61 -$0.18 -0.33% -1.14% $49.96 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.144 $0.000 -0.01% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.7246 -0.003 -0.36% +0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)