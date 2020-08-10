Market News
August 10, 2020 / 1:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound from 6-week low, upbeat global supply outlook caps gains

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Monday, rebounding from a six-week low touched in the previous session, though gains were checked by expectations of ample global supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures were up 0.2% at $8.69-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.2% on Friday when prices hit a June 30 low of $8.66-3/4 a bushel.

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $4.96-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 1.1% on Friday when prices hit a July 7 low of $4.96 a bushel.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.36% to $7.53-3/4, after ending 0.9% lower in the previous session.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week reported private sales of U.S. soybeans to China of 456,000 tonnes, the biggest single-day soy sale to the world’s top buyer since June 11.

* An estimate calling for a record Canadian wheat crop, rising forecasts for Russia’s harvest, improving conditions in Australia and good early signs for the U.S. spring wheat harvest were underscoring ample global supplies.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar was trying to keep a rare rally together on Monday as its longest losing streak in a decade left much of the market structurally short of the currency and vulnerable to a squeeze on any upbeat news.

* Oil prices climbed in early trade on Monday, clawing back over half of Friday’s losses, on hopes for a stimulus deal to shore up the U.S. economic recovery and a pledge from Iraq to deepen its crude oil supply cuts. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below