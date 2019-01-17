GRAINS-Soybeans rebound from three-week low; trade woes curb gains

SYDNEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday, rebounding from a three-week hit in the previous session, though concerns over a prolonged trade war between Washington and Beijing curbed gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1 percent at $8.95-3/4 a bushel, as of 0129 GMT. In the previous session, prices had hit $8.91 a bushel, their lowest since Dec 28, 2018. * The most active corn futures climbed 0.1 percent to $3.74-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures slipped 0.1 percent to $5.12 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday. * Concerns over a prolonged trade war between Washington and Beijing weigh on the grain market. * Brazilian agribusiness consultancy Céleres on Wednesday cut its soy harvest forecast for the country due to drought, but the 117.2-million-tonne estimate is largely in line with other analysts. * Thomson Reuters Agriculture Research on Wednesday lowered its forecast of Brazil's ongoing harvest by 2 percent to 118 million tonnes, joining other crop watchers in factoring in the impact of dryness on yields. MARKET NEWS * The dollar took a breather on Thursday following its recent strong gains against key rivals, while sterling steadied after British Prime Minister Theresa May's government won a no-confidence vote in parliament. * U.S. oil prices inched down on Thursday, with traders worried about the strength of demand in the United States after gasoline stockpiles there grew last week by far more than analysts had expected. * Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as strong earnings from Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted investor sentiment. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0001 Britain RICS Housing Survey Dec 0030 Australia Housing Finance Nov 1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Dec 1030 Brazil IBC-BR Economic Activity Nov 1330 US Philly Fed Business Index Jan 1330 US Continued Jobless Claims Jan. 5 1330 US Initial Jobless Claims Jan. 12 1330 US Housing Starts Number Dec 1330 US Building permits numbe Grains prices at 0129 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 512.00 -0.50 -0.10% +0.20% 518.61 48 CBOT corn 374.50 0.50 +0.13% +0.88% 379.73 43 CBOT soy 895.75 1.25 +0.14% +0.28% 910.56 48 CBOT rice 10.52 $0.05 +0.48% +1.30% $10.59 59 WTI crude 52.09 -$0.22 -0.42% -0.04% $49.23 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.000 +0.01% -0.14% USD/AUD 0.7171 0.001 +0.07% -0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)