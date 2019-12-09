GRAINS-Soybeans rise for 5th day on tariff waivers by China

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for a fifth straight session on Monday after China last week said it will waive import tariffs for some soybeans and pork shipments from the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.4% at $8.93-1/4 a bushel by 0132 GMT, having firmed 0.6% on Friday when prices hit a Nov 26 high of $8.94 a bushel

* The most active corn futures were up 0.3% at $3.77-3/4 a bushel, after having closed unchanged in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.2% at$5.23-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.1% on Friday.

* The tariff waivers by China were based on applications by individual companies, the finance ministry said in a statement, citing a decision by the country’s Cabinet without specifying the quantities involved.

* U.S. traders and farmers hope negotiations will ease the trade war and increase Chinese purchases of American agricultural products. The tariff waivers are “good mood music,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar held firm after data showed surprise strength in the U.S. jobs market, but the currency was restrained from moving higher by worries about an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

* Oil prices fell after data showing China’s overall exports of goods and services shrank for a fourth straight month, sending shivers through a market already concerned about damage being down to global demand by the Sino-U.S. trade war.