GRAINS-Wheat at one-week high as freezing U.S. weather in focus

By Gus Trompiz, Naveen Thukral

    * CBOT wheat up 2% after Monday holiday closure
    * U.S. cold spell raises concerns about wheat crop damage
    * Soybean futures gain more ground, corn gains after closing
lower

 (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)
    By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
    PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures
climbed 2% on Tuesday to hit a one-week high as frigid
temperatures in U.S. growing areas raised concerns about crop
damage.
    Soybeans were up for a third consecutive session as
tightening U.S. supplies and harvest delays in Brazil
underpinned prices.
    Corn prices were higher, recouping a small loss from the
previous session.
    Severe cold has gripped a swathe of the United States,
bringing deep frost as far south as Texas.
    The cold blast could hurt winter wheat crops in parts of the
U.S. Plains where snow cover is lacking, although some traders
said it was hard to judge at this stage.
    "There are worries about winter kill for grains in the
U.S.," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at
agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities. 
    "We think it is a bit early to get worried but that is what
is driving prices higher today."
    The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
 was up 2.0% at $6.49-1/2 a bushel, as of 1219 GMT.
    It earlier rose to its highest since Feb. 9 at $6.56-1/2.
    Chicago markets were closed on Monday for U.S. Presidents
Day but traders in Europe said U.S. weather worries amplified a
price rally on Euronext, where front-month futures closed at a
two-week high.
    CBOT soybeans were up 1.0% at $13.85-1/2 a bushel and
corn was also 1.0% higher, at $5.44 a bushel.
    U.S. soybean processing plants likely handled their
third-largest monthly crush on record on January, according to
analysts polled ahead of a National Oilseed Processors
Association (NOPA) report due later on Tuesday.
    Brisk domestic and export demand for U.S. soybeans has
eroded stockpiles and the slow arrival of Brazil's new crop has
fuelled supply concerns.
     Thousands of trucks loaded with grains for export were
stranded close to a cargo transshipment station in northern
Brazil, oilseeds trade group Abiove said on Saturday.

    
    
 Prices at 1219 GMT                                                
                              Last  Change   Pct      End   Ytd Pct
                                            Move     2020      Move
  CBOT wheat                649.50   12.75  2.00   640.50      1.41
  CBOT corn                 544.00    5.25  0.97   484.00     12.40
  CBOT soy                 1385.50   13.50  0.98  1311.00      5.68
  Paris wheat Mar           230.25    1.75  0.77   213.25      7.97
  Paris maize Mar           221.75    1.50  0.68   198.50     11.71
  Paris rape May            461.00    7.00  1.54   412.00     11.89
  WTI crude oil              59.92    0.45  0.76    48.52     23.50
  Euro/dlr                    1.22    0.00  0.32   1.2100      0.55
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
 futures in euros per tonne
 
 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in
Singapore; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and
Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
