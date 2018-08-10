FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 10, 2018 / 12:49 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

GRAINS-Wheat edges lower, global weather threat set to drive weekly gains of 1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell around
0.5 percent on Friday, though fears that adverse weather in
major global exporters was set to drive the grain to its fourth
consecutive weekly gain.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade up 1 percent for the week, the fourth straight
weekly gain.
    * The most active soybean futures little changed for
the week after three straight weekly gains.
    * The most active corn futures down more than 0.5
percent for the week, the first weekly loss in a month.    
    * Analysts expect the USDA to increase its estimates of corn
and soybean yields and production, but the latest weather
outlook has tempered expectations.
    * After rains across the U.S. Midwest this week, parts of
the region are expected to turn drier over the next two weeks at
a critical stage of development for corn and soybean crops,
forecasters said.
    * A slowdown in Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans after
Beijing imposed extra tariffs drags on the oilseeds, although
expectations that China will need to resume buying U.S. soybeans
have lent support at times this week.
    * The USDA on Thursday reported net U.S. soybean export
sales near the high end of trade estimates, with typical buyers
such as the Netherlands, Spain, Egypt and Pakistan booking large
purchases. China, the world's top importer, cancelled purchases
in the week.
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The dollar rose against most major currencies on Thursday
in thin summer trading, as investors bet global trade tensions
and a robust American economy would continue to support the U.S.
currency.  
    * Crude prices settled slightly lower on Thursday, extending
the previous session's losses as the escalating China-U.S. trade
dispute casts doubt over the outlook for oil demand.  
    * The S&P 500 and Dow ended down slightly on Thursday as
gains in Apple and Amazon were offset by
losses in energy and financial shares.  
    
 Grains prices at  0031 GMT
 Contract      Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat  562.00    -2.50   -0.44%       -1.40%  523.19     62
 CBOT corn   381.75    -1.00   -0.26%       -0.84%  371.08     57
 CBOT soy    901.25    -2.75   -0.30%       -1.02%  877.46     58
 CBOT rice    10.75    $0.01   +0.09%       +0.94%  $11.70     17
 WTI crude    66.68   -$0.13   -0.19%       -0.39%  $70.00     33
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr    $1.152  -$0.001   -0.05%       -0.78%               
 USD/AUD     0.7368    0.000   -0.03%       -0.85%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.