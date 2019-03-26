GRAINS-Wheat hits one-month high on concerns over planting delays

SYDNEY, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday to hit a one-month high as adverse weather across a major North American producing region stoked fears about potential planting delays. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.5 percent at $4.71-3/4 a bushel by 0031 GMT, just off the session high of $4.74-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Feb. 27. Wheat closed up 0.7 percent on Monday. * The most active soybean futures were little changed at $9.06-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures were down 0.1 percent to $3.79-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session. * Raising concerns about wheat production, a blanket of heavy, wet snow is covering most of North Dakota, the top U.S. wheat state, which could mean a delay in planting spring wheat. * The Farm Belt is still reeling from a "bomb cyclone" storm that unleashed floods last week. * On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export inspections of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 340,398 tonnes. * Export inspections of corn totalled 995,997 tonnes, while inspections of soybeans were 857,970 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro gained on Monday as a stronger-than-forecast German business confidence survey allayed some fears about a recession and pulled the safe-haven yen from a six-week high against the dollar. * Oil prices were mixed on Monday, as concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth lingered, offset by the prospect of tighter U.S. crude supply. * The S&P 500 Index ended a choppy session slightly lower on Monday as worries about a slowdown in global economic growth lingered and as Apple Inc shares fell after the company unveiled its video streaming service. Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 471.75 2.25 +0.48% +1.23% 470.11 62 CBOT corn 379.50 -0.25 -0.07% +0.33% 375.22 72 CBOT soy 906.75 0.25 +0.03% +0.33% 910.83 59 CBOT rice 11.10 -$0.07 -0.63% -1.03% $10.65 70 WTI crude 59.27 $0.45 +0.77% +0.39% $57.05 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.000 +0.03% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.7117 0.001 +0.08% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)