July 16, 2020 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

GRAINS-Wheat holds near 3-month top on China demand talk, world crop risks

Gus Trompiz, Colin Packham

    * Wheat edges down after 4% jump on Wednesday
    * Talk of China buying U.S. wheat, harvest doubts fuel rally
    * Corn, soybeans stay firm on China demand, Midwest weather risks

    PARIS/SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on
Thursday but held close to a near three-month high struck a day earlier as talk
of Chinese purchases and concern about northern hemisphere harvests supported
prices.
    Corn and soybeans added to gains from the previous session on signs of
renewed Chinese demand.
    The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down
0.5% at $5.547-3/4 a bushel. They had climbed more than 4% on Wednesday when
prices hit their highest since April 23.
    Traders said unconfirmed reports of China buying two cargoes of U.S. soft
red winter wheat - the variety traded in Chicago - had fuelled Wednesday's
rally, coming after recent corn and soybean sales to China.
    "Unconfirmed reports about Chinese wheat purchases gave rise to hopes of
additional demand," Commerzbank said in a note.
    Private buyers booked at least five cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Wednesday,
or at least 300,000 tonnes, two U.S. export traders with knowledge of the deals
said. 
    On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture had confirmed a biggest
single-day Chinese purchase of U.S. corn on record at 1.762 million tonnes.
    The latest deals came despite concerns about diplomatic tensions over Hong
Kong.
    The wheat market has also been supported by mixed harvest prospects in the
northern hemisphere and rising export prices in Europe and the Black Sea region,
partly due to slow farmer selling.
    Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday further reduced its forecast for
this year's soft wheat harvest in the European Union.
    CBOT soybean futures were up 0.5% at $8.87-1/4 a bushel, while corn
futures rose 1.0% to $3.37-1/4 a bushel.
    The National Oilseed Processors Association said its members crushed 167.3
million bushels of soybeans last month, topping the range of trade estimates.

    Traders were also assessing Midwest weather for key summer growth stages for
corn and soybeans, with some latest forecasts showing more intense heat building
in the coming two weeks.
    
    
    
 Prices at 1109 GMT                                                   
                                  Last  Change    Pct     End  Ytd Pct
                                                 Move    2019     Move
  CBOT wheat                    547.75   -3.00  -0.54  558.75    -1.97
  CBOT corn                     337.25    3.25   0.97  387.75   -13.02
  CBOT soy                      887.25    4.50   0.51  955.50    -7.14
  Paris wheat December          189.50    1.00   0.53  188.75     0.40
  Paris maize Aug               174.00   -1.00  -0.57  180.00    -3.33
  Paris rape Aug                386.75    1.50   0.39  411.50    -6.01
  WTI crude oil                  40.70   -0.50  -1.21   61.06   -33.34
  Euro/dlr                        1.14    0.00  -0.12  1.1210     1.66
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
 futures in euros per tonne
 
    
    

