GRAINS-Wheat hovers near three-week high on demand optimism

SYDNEY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday, hovering near a three-week high hit in the previous session, as expectations of an imminent uptick in demand for North American supplies underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1 percent at $5.20-1/2 a bushel, as of 0126 GMT. In the previous session, wheat futures closed 3.3 percent firmer, when prices hit $5.20-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Oct. 20. * The most active soybean futures were little changed at $8.82-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures slipped 0.5 percent to $3.69-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.4 percent in the previous session. * Wheat supported by expectations of a pick-up in demand for U.S. supplies and poor weather in Argentina. * Soybeans pressured as traders digested the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Nov. 8 forecast for U.S. soybean stocks to rise to 955 million bushels by the end of the 2018/19 marketing year following a record-large harvest and as a trade fight with China limits exports. MARKET NEWS * The dollar reached a 16-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday as investors built bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate increase next month, and political risks in Europe put pressure on the euro and the pound. * Oil prices fell by more than one percent early on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on OPEC not to cut supply to prop up the market. * Wall Street's major indexes tumbled on Monday as shares of Apple Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc dragged down the technology and financial sectors. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov 1000 Euro zone ZEW survey expectations Nov 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Oct Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 520.50 0.75 +0.14% +3.69% 510.85 CBOT corn 369.50 -1.75 -0.47% -0.07% 369.19 CBOT soy 882.75 -0.50 -0.06% -0.45% 875.71 CBOT rice 10.65 $0.00 +0.00% +0.14% $10.87 WTI crude 59.05 -$0.88 -1.47% -1.89% $67.69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.123 $0.001 +0.11% -0.93% USD/AUD 0.7177 0.001 +0.07% -0.65% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)