GRAINS-Wheat rises 1% on U.S. rains, Black Sea dryness; corn unmoved

* Chicago wheat rebounds after closing lower on Friday * U.S. rains, dryness in Black Sea support prices * Eyes on U.S. weekly crop report for corn, soybean markets (Adds details, quote) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures bounced back on Monday with prices supported by crop-damaging heavy rains in parts of the U.S. grain belt and dryness in the Black Sea region. Corn was largely unchanged, while soybeans rose ahead of U.S. government's weekly crop planting report after weeks of heavy rains result in historic delays in seeding crops. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up 1% at $5.08 a bushel, as of 0401 GMT, having closed 2.2% weaker on Friday. Corn was unchanged at $4.27 a bushel, having closed down 2.1% in the previous session and soybeans were up 0.7% at $8.83-1/2 a bushel, having ended 1.3% lower on Friday. Wheat has drawn support as heavy rains across the Midwest stoked fears of damage to U.S. crops, while corn has also risen on concerns about planting delays. "Wheat has gained largely on the back of rally in corn prices but we have rains hitting the U.S. crop and now people are talking about dryness in the Black Sea region, which reduced yields in Russia and Ukraine," said a Singapore-based grains trader. Corn, wheat and soybean futures dropped on Friday, weighed down by fresh concerns over demand after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to place tariffs on imports of goods from Mexico in response to illegal immigration. Trump said he will impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting at 5% and ratcheting higher until the flow of illegal migrants cease. The Trump administration on Friday lifted restrictions on the sale of higher ethanol blends of gasoline, keeping a campaign promise to farmers suffering from the trade war with China but drawing a legal threat from the oil industry. Large speculators flipped their net position from net short to long in CBOT corn futures and options in the week to May 28, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and soybeans. Grains prices at 0401 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.00 5.00 +0.99% -1.26% 457.93 68 CBOT corn 427.00 0.00 +0.00% -2.12% 379.68 76 CBOT soy 883.50 5.75 +0.66% -0.62% 845.95 70 CBOT rice 11.40 -$0.05 -0.48% -2.23% $11.00 57 WTI crude 53.13 -$0.37 -0.69% -6.11% $61.53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.002 +0.14% +0.48% USD/AUD 0.6955 0.002 +0.25% +0.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)