August 7, 2020 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

GRAINS-Wheat steadies but set for weekly slide on global supply pressure

Gus Trompiz, Naveen Thukral

    * Wheat down 5.6% so far this week
    * Improved outlook for Russia, Canada, Australia weigh on wheat
    * Corn, soy edge down as good U.S. crop conditions cap markets
    * Attention turning to Aug. 12 USDA crop forecasts

    By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
    PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat ticked higher on Friday
after a one-month low but was still poised for a weekly loss of over 5% as
rising harvest expectations for a clutch of exporting countries created supply
pressure.
    Corn and soybeans inched down to hold near multi-week lows struck this week
as optimal Midwest weather reinforced expectations for a U.S. harvest.
    Traders were also shifting their attention towards next week's August supply
and demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in which the USDA is
expected to increase forecasts for U.S. corn and soybean production.

    The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up
0.1% at $5.01-1/2 a bushel by 1144 GMT, consolidating after a one-month low on
Thursday.
    Over the week, it was down 5.6%.
    An estimate calling for a record Canadian wheat crop, rising forecasts for
Russia's harvest, improving conditions in Australia and good early signs for the
U.S. spring wheat harvest were underscoring ample global supplies.
    "You've got four major countries in which wheat crop forecasts are being
upgraded," said Nathan Cordier of consultancy Agritel.
    "Egypt has bought a lot of wheat for September but supply pressure from
Russia's harvest is there."
    Improving prospects elsewhere have taken the focus away from disappointing
production in the European Union, marked by a steep fall in French output.

    "The supply-and-demand situation is heavier than the last two years," said
Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON
Commodities in Sydney. 
    "We think there could easily be 30-50 cents more downside to U.S. wheat
futures between now and September." 
    CBOT corn was down 0.1% at $3.23-1/2 a bushel while soybeans
inched down 0.3% to $8.75-3/4 a bushel.
    The ideal growing conditions for U.S. corn and soybeans, as well as big
crops in Brazil, were offsetting support from brisk export sales to China.

    
    
 Prices at 1144 GMT                                                    
                                   Last  Change    Pct     End  Ytd Pct
                                                  Move    2019     Move
  CBOT wheat                     501.50    0.25   0.05  558.75   -10.25
  CBOT corn                      323.50   -0.25  -0.08  387.75   -16.57
  CBOT soy                       875.75   -2.25  -0.26  955.50    -8.35
  Paris wheat December           179.25   -0.25  -0.14  188.75    -5.03
  Paris maize Nov                164.25   -0.50  -0.30  174.75    -6.01
  Paris rape Nov                 378.50   -1.00  -0.26  391.50    -3.32
  WTI crude oil                   41.37   -0.58  -1.38   61.06   -32.25
  Euro/dlr                         1.18   -0.01  -0.54  1.1210     5.36
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
 futures in euros per tonne
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
