DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait joined Saudi Arabia on Monday in announcing fresh oil production cuts to be implemented in June, state news agency KUNA reported, citing Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel.

Kuwait will slash production by 80,000 barrels per day in June, on top of the cuts already agreed under a pact by the OPEC+ group of major oil producing countries, the agency reported al-Fadhel as saying. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli)