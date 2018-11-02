MOVES-France's Engie rebuilds global LNG trade team in Singapore post-divestment

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* French energy group Engie said it is in the process of building a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) team after it completed the sale of its LNG assets to Total in July

* The global LNG trading team will be headed by Gordon Water in Singapore to service both internal and external clients, Engie said in a statement

* The team will help “manage the company strategic repositioning towards a leaner LNG business”, it added

* Engie is close to completing a two-year plan to sell off some 15 billion euros ($17.09 billion) of non-core assets and re-invest those proceeds away from coal and into areas such as renewable energy, power grids and energy services ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)