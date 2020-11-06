GLOBAL LNG-Asian prices slip as more cargoes expected from the U.S.

* Loading delays at Malaysia’s Bintulu plant-sources

* Production train in Gorgon LNG plant to resume in H2 Nov

* Kuwait, Taiwan seek cargoes for Dec-Jan - sources

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell this week on lower Chinese demand and expectations of more cargoes from the United States, although loading delays from a Malaysian export plant supported prices.

The average LNG price for December delivery into Northeast Asia LNG-AS was estimated at about $6.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 80 cents from the previous week.

Loadings of LNG cargoes have been delayed from Malaysia’s Bintulu plant, several sources said, although it was not immediately clear what issue the plant was facing. Plant operator Petronas did not immediately reply to a Reuters query on the matter.

There are currently seven vessels waiting to load from the plant, compared with the usual 3 to 5, data intelligence firm Kpler said, adding that only one cargo has been exported so far this week, suggesting production issues.

A train in Chevron Corp’s Gorgon LNG plant in Australia, which had been facing production issues, is now expected to resume production in the second half of November.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp is seeking a cargo for Dec. 16 to 17 delivery in a tender that closes on Nov. 9 while Mexico’s CFE is seeking two cargoes for delivery in November, traders said.

Taiwan’s CPC Corp was earlier this week seeking 3 to 4 cargoes for delivery over December to January, though it was not clear if the tender has been awarded.

Gail (India) issued a tender offering two cargoes for loading from the Cove Point plant in the United States and is seeking two cargoes for delivery into India, over January to February, sources said.

Vitol placed the best offers for four of six cargoes sought by Pakistan LNG for delivery in December, a source at Pakistan’s procurement body said.

Trafigura and Socar offered the lowest price for the other two cargoes. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Devika Syamnath)