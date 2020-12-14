BlackRock raises tactical outlook on equities to "overweight"

FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LONDON (Reuters) - The BlackRock Investment Institute said on Monday it upgraded its 6-12 months asset class outlook on equities to “overweight”.

“We expect the restart to re-accelerate and rates to stay low,” Jean Boivin, head of the BII wrote in a note to clients.

“We like a barbell approach: quality stocks balanced with selected cyclical exposures.”

On a long-term strategic view, BII maintained its “neutral” position.