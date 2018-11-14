Emerging economies see debt rise $1 trln in Q2, face record redemptions -IIF

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Emerging market debt rose by $1 trillion to more than $71 trillion in the second quarter, with China accounting for more than 80 percent of that increase, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in its latest report on Wednesday.

Developing economies also face record redemptions in the years to come with over $4 trillion of bonds and syndicated loans maturing by end-2020, with as much as a third of that denominated in foreign currencies, IIF analysts wrote.

Meanwhile, global debt levels declined by $1.5 trillion to $247 trillion in the second quarter of 2018, driven by mature markets, the IIF added. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)