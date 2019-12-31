Crypto? Disney? Investment strategists offer top picks for the next decade

By Noel Randewich SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - What do cryptocurrency, Alphabet and Walt Disney have in common? They're all top investment picks for the next 10 years, according to Wall Street strategists surveyed by Reuters. As a decade dominated on the U.S. stock exchange by Netflix , Apple, and other technology stocks comes to an end, Reuters asked portfolio managers and other investment experts two questions: What is your top overall investment theme for the next 10 years, and what one stock would you buy and then hold until 2030? Of 12 strategists and portfolio managers willing to venture such long-term calls, Walt Disney and Google-owner Alphabet were popular picks. Below are highlights of the recommendations: Investor Investment Theme Top Stock Pick Kim Caughey 5G wireless tech - Microsoft - Forrest, Chief "Investing into 5G is Says growth will be Investment something that we are driven by customers Officer of doing, looking into a continuing move to Bokeh Capital technology that will its cloud platform. Partners take years to roll out and will change the way we live. It's a world-wide technology event too." Jim Bianco, Cryptocurrency - Says a S&P 500 Index ETF - head of Bianco cryptocurrency could "It has been shown Research eventually challenge over the past decade the dollar as a reserve that we are in the currency, but such a twilight of the crypto does not yet stock-picking era. I exist. can buy the S&P and outperform all the high-paid fund managers." Jim Besaw, Carbon allowances - "We ARK Innovation ETF chief believe they could - For investment outpace stocks and exposure to officer at bonds, due to how they disruptive tech GenTrust are regulated and the including gene expectation that supply therapy, internet of of these allowances may things, robotics, shrink dramatically and cloud computing. over the next decade to meet government carbon reduction mandates, increasing the likelihood of a price spike." Tim Ghriskey, Alphabet - Points to Chief ongoing strength of Investment advertising Officer at business, plus Inverness opportunities in Council autonomous cars, healthcare and cloud computing. Nancy Tengler, Convertible securities Palo Alto Networks Chief - "With bond yields at - Says its Investment historically low levels dominant position in Officer of and on the heels of a network security Tengler Wealth 35-year bull market in will drive growth as Management traditional bonds, companies invest convertible securities more in cyber provide an attractive security. income and risk adjusted return alternative." Phil Blancato, Healthcare - "We expect Alphabet - Sees CEO of this sector to be healthcare and Ladenburg somewhat sheltered from artificial Thalmann Asset changes in intelligence Management macroeconomic data and becoming a major more so driven by revenue source. secular and industry trends such as an aging population and a relatively inelastic demand for healthcare services." Jake Walt Disney - "If Dollarhide, CEO Netflix can be one of Longbow of the most Asset successful stocks of Management this decade with streaming, then Disney, already with theme parks, ESPN, box office movies and standard Disney everything else, can certainly dominate the next decade with Disney+, with Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and all of the classic Disney content." Dan Morgan, Gold - Likes it as Salesforce.com portfolio stability during - "The manager at economic strife and as enterprise shift to Synovus Trust a long-term inflation software-as-a-servic hedge. e (SaaS) computing is in its early days." Peter Tuz, Walt Disney - "The President of way its products are Chase delivered will Investment certainly change Counsel over the next decade but the content that the company creates has proved to be of timeless value." Robert Phipps, International equities, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Director at Per particularly emerging - “80 to 85 Stirling markets - "Less trade percent of those Capital friction and a companies are likely Management weakening dollar will takeout targets for be very friendly to big biotech emerging markets over companies. It’s an the next decade or so, area where there and valuations are very will be tremendous cheap." change and dramatic discoveries over the next ten years." Gary Bradshaw, Nvidia - portfolio Sees as a play on manager at artificial Hodges Capital intelligence, plus Management strong gaming and data center business. Shannon Capitalizing on U.S. Alphabet - "It will Saccocia, Chief residents moving from continue to be on Investment coastal cities to the cutting edge of Officer at middle America, like technology." Boston Private tech infrastructure and housing - "Residential (real estate), whether single-family or multifamily, outside of core markets is one of the biggest opportunities over the next decade."