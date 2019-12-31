Hot Stocks
Crypto? Disney? Investment strategists offer top picks for the next decade

Noel Randewich

    By Noel Randewich
    SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - What do cryptocurrency,
Alphabet and Walt Disney have in common?
They're all top investment picks for the next 10 years,
according to Wall Street strategists surveyed by Reuters.
    As a decade dominated on the U.S. stock exchange by Netflix
, Apple, and other technology stocks comes to
an end, Reuters asked portfolio managers and other investment
experts two questions: What is your top overall investment theme
for the next 10 years, and what one stock would you buy and then
hold until 2030?
    Of 12 strategists and portfolio managers willing to venture
such long-term calls, Walt Disney and Google-owner Alphabet were
popular picks.
    Below are highlights of the recommendations:
    
 Investor         Investment Theme         Top Stock Pick
 Kim Caughey      5G wireless tech -       Microsoft          -
 Forrest, Chief   "Investing into 5G is    Says growth will be
 Investment       something that we are    driven by customers
 Officer of       doing, looking into a    continuing move to
 Bokeh Capital    technology that will     its cloud platform.
 Partners         take years to roll out   
                  and will change the way  
                  we live. It's a          
                  world-wide technology    
                  event too."              
 Jim Bianco,      Cryptocurrency - Says a  S&P 500 Index ETF -
 head of Bianco   cryptocurrency could     "It has been shown
 Research         eventually challenge     over the past decade
                  the dollar as a reserve  that we are in the
                  currency, but such a     twilight of the
                  crypto does not yet      stock-picking era. I
                  exist.                   can buy the S&P and
                                           outperform all the
                                           high-paid fund
                                           managers."
 Jim Besaw,       Carbon allowances - "We  ARK Innovation ETF
 chief            believe they could                - For
 investment       outpace stocks and       exposure to
 officer at       bonds, due to how they   disruptive tech
 GenTrust         are regulated and the    including gene
                  expectation that supply  therapy, internet of
                  of these allowances may  things, robotics,
                  shrink dramatically      and cloud computing.
                  over the next decade to  
                  meet government carbon   
                  reduction mandates,      
                  increasing the           
                  likelihood of a price    
                  spike."                  
 Tim Ghriskey,                             Alphabet - Points to
 Chief                                     ongoing strength of
 Investment                                advertising
 Officer at                                business, plus
 Inverness                                 opportunities in
 Council                                   autonomous cars,
                                           healthcare and cloud
                                           computing.
 Nancy Tengler,   Convertible securities   Palo Alto Networks
 Chief            - "With bond yields at            - Says its
 Investment       historically low levels  dominant position in
 Officer of       and on the heels of a    network security
 Tengler Wealth   35-year bull market in   will drive growth as
 Management       traditional bonds,       companies invest
                  convertible securities   more in cyber
                  provide an attractive    security.
                  income and risk          
                  adjusted return          
                  alternative."            
 Phil Blancato,   Healthcare - "We expect  Alphabet - Sees
 CEO of           this sector to be        healthcare and
 Ladenburg        somewhat sheltered from  artificial
 Thalmann Asset   changes in               intelligence
 Management       macroeconomic data and   becoming a major
                  more so driven by        revenue source.
                  secular and industry     
                  trends such as an aging  
                  population and a         
                  relatively inelastic     
                  demand for healthcare    
                  services."               
 Jake                                      Walt Disney - "If
 Dollarhide, CEO                           Netflix can be one
 of Longbow                                of the most
 Asset                                     successful stocks of
 Management                                this decade with
                                           streaming, then
                                           Disney, already with
                                           theme parks, ESPN,
                                           box office movies
                                           and standard Disney
                                           everything else, can
                                           certainly dominate
                                           the next decade with
                                           Disney+, with
                                           Marvel, Star Wars,
                                           Pixar and all of the
                                           classic Disney
                                           content."
 Dan Morgan,      Gold - Likes it as       Salesforce.com
 portfolio        stability during                 - "The
 manager at       economic strife and as   enterprise shift to
 Synovus Trust    a long-term inflation    software-as-a-servic
                  hedge.                   e (SaaS) computing
                                           is in its early
                                           days."
 Peter Tuz,                                Walt Disney - "The
 President of                              way its products are
 Chase                                     delivered will
 Investment                                certainly change
 Counsel                                   over the next decade
                                           but the content that
                                           the company creates
                                           has proved to be of
                                           timeless value."
 Robert Phipps,   International equities,  SPDR S&P Biotech ETF
 Director at Per  particularly emerging            - “80 to 85
 Stirling         markets - "Less trade    percent of those
 Capital          friction and a           companies are likely
 Management       weakening dollar will    takeout targets for
                  be very friendly to      big biotech
                  emerging markets over    companies. It’s an
                  the next decade or so,   area where there
                  and valuations are very  will be tremendous
                  cheap."                  change and dramatic
                                           discoveries over the
                                           next ten years."
 Gary Bradshaw,                            Nvidia          -
 portfolio                                 Sees as a play on 
 manager at                                artificial
 Hodges Capital                            intelligence, plus
 Management                                strong gaming and
                                           data center
                                           business.
 Shannon          Capitalizing on U.S.     Alphabet - "It will
 Saccocia, Chief  residents moving from    continue to be on
 Investment       coastal cities to        the cutting edge of
 Officer at       middle America, like     technology."
 Boston Private   tech infrastructure and  
                  housing - "Residential   
                  (real estate), whether   
                  single-family or         
                  multifamily, outside of  
                  core markets is one of   
                  the biggest              
                  opportunities over the   
                  next decade."            
 
    
    

 (Additional reporting by April Joyner, Sinead Carew and
Caroline Valetkevitch in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
