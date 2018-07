TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures extended their losses on Wednesday after Washington announced a plan to slap tariffs on an extra $200 billion of imports from China, sharply escalating a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

Dow Jones mini futures fell as much as 1 percent while S&P500 e-mini futures, the world’s most liquid futures, were down 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Shri Navaratnam)