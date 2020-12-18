Global money market funds see massive outflows in week to December 16 - Lipper

(Reuters) - Global money market funds saw big outflows in the week ended Dec. 16, Refinitiv Lipper showed, as investors increased their exposure in equities and bonds, taking higher risks.

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks, are seen near an electronic board showing Dow Jones and S&P 500 stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Global investors sold $67 billion in money market funds in the week, while the bond funds had an inflow of $6.6 billion, according to the data.

(Graphic for Weekly flows into EM: )

Equity funds also attracted $2.3 billion, after seeing a meagre inflow of $334 million the previous week, the data showed.

An analysis of 12,745 equity funds, based on Lipper’s sector classification, showed technology funds attracted inflows of $2.9 billion, followed by $1.3 billion in industrials and $820 million in healthcare.

(Graphic for Weekly flows into sectors: )

The data also showed developed-market equity funds faced an outflow of $12.1 billion in the week, while emerging-market equity funds saw an inflow of $4.6 billion.

(Graphic for Weekly flows into global assets: )