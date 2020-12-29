Wall Street retreats, oil advances as Senate considers expanded stimulus

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wall Street reversed early gains on Tuesday, backing down from the previous session’s record closing highs, while crude oil gained ground as investors looked to Washington for signs that an enhanced stimulus package would pass a Senate vote.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. flag is seen on a building on Wall St. in the financial district in New York, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

All three major U.S. stock indexes oscillated amid light trading volume, but were most recently lower as market participants balanced near-term challenges with longer-term hopes for economic recovery and a return to healthy demand.

“The plan that was originally signed is baked in,” said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. “The question as to whether the bigger individual checks get passed is up for debate.”

“The more speculative parts of the market are a little more red than the market as a whole,” Sroka added. “It may mean that it’s time to put 2020 in the review mirror and take some money off the table. It’s been a long year and there’s a lot of tired investors out there.”

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to meet President Donald Trump’s demand for $2,000 direct payments to Americans as part of the recently signed fiscal relief bill, sending the measure to the Republican-controlled Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an effort to approve the direct payments by unanimous consent, but said the chamber would address the increased stimulus checks this week.

Vaccine trials and distribution gather momentum around the world as global COVID-19 cases here surpass 81 million and deaths approach 1.8 million. In the United States, there have been more than 19 million cumulative cases and nearly 335,000 deaths.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.25 points, or 0.31%, to 30,308.72, the S&P 500 lost 9.84 points, or 0.26%, to 3,725.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.98 points, or 0.48%, to 12,837.45.

European stocks extended their year-end rally to close at a 10-month high in anticipation of fresh stimulus and as the European Union vaccination program got under way.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.76% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.29%.

Emerging market stocks rose 1.13%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.09% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.66%.

Crude prices advanced on hopes that pandemic aid could boost demand and spur economic growth.

U.S. crude rose 0.8% to settle at $48 per barrel and Brent settled at $51.09 per barrel, up 0.45% on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed in choppy trading, and the yield curve was slightly steeper as investors awaited the Senate’s response to the higher stimulus check approved by the House.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.9347%, from 0.933% late on Monday.

The 30-year bond last fell 3/32 in price to yield 1.673%, from 1.669% late on Monday.

The dollar dipped to a two-year low against the euro and riskier currencies gained ground on the Brexit trade deal and prospects of increased fiscal aid.

The dollar index fell 0.38%, with the euro up 0.29% to $1.225.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.26% versus the greenback at 103.54 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3493, up 0.33% on the day.

Gold prices advanced as the dropping dollar bolstered the safe-haven metal’s appeal ahead of the Senate’s vote on heftier stimulus payments.

Spot gold added 0.4% to $1,877.76 an ounce.