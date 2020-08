NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - MSCI’s all-country world index on Wednesday surged past a pre-COVID-19 high reached in February as investors on Wall Street pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to fresh records on upbeat results.

The benchmark index for global equity markets rose 0.42% to 581.31 as investors drove up technology stocks after Salesforce.com Inc raised its annual revenue forecast on surging demand. (Reporting by Herbert Lash, Editing by Franklin Paul)